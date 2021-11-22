ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Truck tour returning to Cajundome in March 2022

By KATC News
 6 days ago
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is returning to the Cajundome in March 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 26 for the tour which takes place March 18 and 19, 2022.

The Cajundome says fans can save $5 on all tickets and receive a free Pit Pass (a $10 value) when purchasing tickets by November 29.

Pre-sales start at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 23 through Thursday, November 25 with the code CDOME22, valid online only.

Starting November 26, the same discount offer will be available with no code required through November 29.

“We are beyond excited to bring this event to back to Louisiana, especially as it will feature the King of the Monster Trucks, the truck that started it all-Bigfoot-but also several other premier trucks including the world’s largest dump truck Dirt Crew and the world’s largest ATV Quad Chaos just to name a few,” said Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. “The Toughest Monster Truck Tour event features larger obstacles in the form of oversized dirt jumps with old-school crush cars incorporated into the all-dirt track than most other indoor monster truck events,” she added.

In addition to monster trucks, the Cajundome says a daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured during the performances.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 7:30 pm each night on March 18 and March 19. The Pit Party will take place from 5:30 PM - 6:30 pm before each performance.

Tickets are available at www.toughestmonstertrucks.com and at the CAJUNDOME Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am – 4 pm.

For information and reviews about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or www.toughestmonstertrucks.com .

