Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Senegalese Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall Before Their Meeting

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

FOREIGN MINISTER TALL SALL: (Via translation.) Thank you, Secretary (inaudible) Mr. Secretary of State in charge of foreign policies. Ambassadors, Secretary General representing the office of ambassadors from Washington, Ambassador of the United States in Senegal. Allow me, Mr. Secretary, as you are about to address us, to warmly...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with U.S. Ambassador to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau Tulinabo S. Mushingi and Senegalese Economy Minister Amadou Hott at a Women’s Economic and Digital Roundtable

SECRETARY BLINKEN: (Via interpreter) Thank you, Mr. Ambassador and Mr. Minister, ladies – thank you for being here today for this conversation, for this exchange. We cannot deny the fact that Senegal has accomplished a lot of progress in terms of equity and equality. Girls and boys now attend primary school at nearly equal levels. The national legislature is on its way to gender parity, which is way ahead of the U.S. But as you know more than anyone, there remains much to do. The pandemic cast light on structural barriers that continue to hold Senegalese women back, like unequal access to land ownership, financing, cell phones, internet, all of which make it harder for women to start their own businesses, to earn a living, and to support their families.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Meet and Greet with U.S. Embassy Personnel and Families

AMBASSADOR MUSHINGI: Thank you. Thank you very much. I wonder which music is that? (Laughter.) I’ve heard it before, but I don’t remember where. But anyway, it’s my great pleasure. I’m delighted to see you all here for this special occasion and to give a warm welcome to our guests this afternoon. It’s indeed a pleasure for me and for all of us to welcome Secretary Antony Blinken, colleagues from Washington that you will see around, including among them our Assistant Secretary Molly Phee, who is over there (applause); a senior director at the White House for African Affairs, Dana Banks, who is here (applause); and my friend who tried to make me keep the Secretary on time, but I failed, is our chief of staff for the Secretary, Suzy George, who is somewhere. (Applause.) Oh, she’s over there. Oh good that she’s far away; she’ll not be giving me the big eyes, then I can ignore the time here. (Laughter.) Thank you.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Nigeria Staff

AMBASSADOR LEONARD: Thanks so much, everybody, for that warm welcome. I just wanted to tell the Secretary that, actually, although yesterday was local staff appreciation day, we saved it for today because we wanted him to be here to celebrate, as well. But you have before you, Mr. Secretary, our U.S. employees, our local employees, our family members, and they’re all dying to hear from you and not from me. So, please, welcome the 71st U.S. Secretary of State – (applause.)
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Stephanie Busari of CNN International

QUESTION: Secretary Blinken, thank you so much for joining us. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good to be with you. QUESTION: Let’s start with Ethiopia. Your administration – the President, yourself – has been calling for a ceasefire for months. And this has not happened thus far. What – how much time will you give for progress to be made before sanctions are imposed?
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Linus Kaikai of Citizen TV

QUESTION: Kenya is the first of three stops of the African tour being made by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and here in Nairobi, a range of issues on the agenda, from democracy to defense agreements and, of course, trade. At the conclusion of his visit, Secretary Blinken agreed to a few minutes of an interview with us here on Citizen.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo at a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN SECRETARY OMAMO: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, from various media houses. We are delighted to welcome you to this press conference. My name is Raychelle Omamo. I am the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and I’m delighted to be sharing this platform with my dear friend and colleague, the Secretary of State of the United States of America, His Excellency Antony Blinken. I wish to reiterate our warm words of welcome to the very strong delegation that you traveled with, Excellency, and to say how privileged and joyous it was for us to engage with you today.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu today in Nairobi. In the meeting, they discussed regional issues, including the situations in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Secretary underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and stressed the need for all sides to enter into talks. On Sudan, the Secretary encouraged sustained regional efforts to restore Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government consistent with the Constitutional Declaration, lift the state of emergency, release all civilian detainees since the military takeover, and allow pro-democracy demonstrations to take place peacefully. The Secretary affirmed the commitment of the United States to the people of South Sudan and noted the need for Juba to cooperate in building peace and security. On Somalia, he stressed the importance of the completion of Somalia’s national elections by the end of the year and U.S. support for a restructured African Union-led mission to lead international security efforts post-2021.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Nigerian President Buhari

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Nigerian President Buhari in Abuja. They discussed U.S.-Nigeria cooperation on the shared priorities of climate and the COVID-19 pandemic, including U.S. support for Nigeria’s renewable energy sector and the delivery of nearly eight million Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses provided by the United States. They noted the importance of strengthening democracy in West Africa and reinforcing the democratic principles of a free press and digital freedom, peaceful protest and dissent, as well as respect for human rights. They further discussed Nigeria’s security challenges and efforts to protect civilians. The Secretary reaffirmed with President Buhari the strong partnership between the United States and Nigeria, which is founded upon shared democratic ideals and a spirit of transparency and cooperation.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at an Ocean Plastics Event

MS ANDERSEN: Thank you. I’m very honored to welcome you, Secretary Blinken, to the United Nations in Nairobi. For almost 50 years – next year it will be 50 – we at the United Nations Environment Program have been proud to call Kenya home to the only UN headquarters located in the Global South, the nerve center of multilateral governance here for the environment.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reaffirmed our strong defense and economic ties as well as our commitment to promoting democracy and human rights within the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The two leaders welcomed efforts to enhance our already robust economic relationship with the November 23 signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the Government of Lithuania, which will deepen links between U.S. and Lithuanian businesses. The Deputy Secretary underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The two leaders expressed their shared concern with Russia’s unusual military activity on the border with Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric, and they called on Russia to deescalate tensions. The Deputy Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in supporting the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and called on the Lukashenka regime to immediately cease its violent crackdown against Belarusian civil society and halt its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders into Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia. The Deputy Secretary welcomed the Foreign Minister’s participation in the November 23 U.S.-Lithuania Indo-Pacific Strategic Dialogue and expressed support for Lithuania’s plans to expand ties with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Launching of National Geographic Kids Africa

ENVIRONMENT SECRETARY TOBIKO: (In progress) but the government has a plan to rename it in honor of the late Wangari Maathai, Professor Wangari Maathai. She’s the one who fought and went through difficult times – brutal times – to ensure that these asset is protected and conserved, so we owe it to her.
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 22, to attend the signing ceremony for Project Prosperity, a new regional clean energy and water cooperation effort. This agreement will further efforts of partner nations Jordan, Israel, and the UAE to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region, and provide a new source of fresh water.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Discussion with Civil Society

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. Well, again, thank you. Thank you to each and every one of you for joining us today. And I really want to say a special thanks to Reverend Hayab for making the journey from Kaduna all the way here. Greatly appreciate it. I also met with...
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Trilateral Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo today in Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers reaffirmed that trilateral cooperation between the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan is essential to tackling the most pressing challenges of the 21st Century in the region and across the globe.
