Metro Detroit woman tries to hire someone to kill her ex-husband on bogus 'Rent-A-Hitman' website

Monroe County (WWJ) -- A 52-year-old South Rockwood woman who tried to solicit the murder of her ex-husband by using the fake website "Rent-A-Hitman" could be facing up to nine years in prison.

According to authorities, in spring 2020, Wendy Lynn Wein -- using a pseudonym -- submitted a "service request" on the website to schedule a consultation with a professional to help her with the target of her problems.

The target? Her ex-husband.

However, this website that claims to offer hitmen to "solve problems" isn't real.

"Rent-A-Hitman" was created as a cyber-security test site, said police.

The website's owner said since its inception in 2005, he has been contacted numerous times by people requesting murders, school shootings and even a baby abduction, according to a release by the MSP.

The owner stated that the website has been responsible in preventing over 130 murders since he refers all hitmen requests to law enforcement, including this specific one.

After receiving notice of her submission on the website, an officer went undercover as a hitman -- with the help of two state police undercover narcotic units -- in July 2020 and met Wein in a South Rockwood parking lot, said police.

Wein offered the officer $5,000 to kill her ex-husband and provided $200 upfront to cover travel expenses, according to police.

Officials said she was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail as soon as providing payment.

Wein plead guilty on Nov. 12 to charges of solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime, according to Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

She will appear before Monroe Circuit Judge Daniel White for sentencing on Jan. 13, 2022.