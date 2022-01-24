Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Huntsville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#15. Rafael's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2246 Winchester Rd NE Suite 313, Huntsville, AL 35811-6800

Tripadvisor

#14. Stanlieo's Sub Villa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 605 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-3621

Tripadvisor

#13. Djs Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 378 Ryland Pike, Huntsville, AL 35811-8792

Tripadvisor

#12. Mellow Mushroom Huntsville South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2230 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

Tripadvisor

#11. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3730 University Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35816

Tripadvisor

#10. Tellini's Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1515 Perimeter Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3521

Tripadvisor

#9. Venice Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6610 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-2175

Tripadvisor

#8. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2801 S Memorial Pkwy Ste E100, Huntsville, AL 35801

Tripadvisor

#7. Terranova's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1420 Paramount Dr Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35806-2833

Tripadvisor

#6. Nick's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10300 Bailey Cove Rd SE Creekside Corners Shopping Center, Huntsville, AL 35803-2635

Tripadvisor

#5. Big Ed's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 255 Pratt Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Tripadvisor

#4. Pane E Vino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Church St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-4910

Tripadvisor

#3. The Boot Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11505 Memorial Pkwy SE, Huntsville, AL 35803-4421

Tripadvisor

#2. Mellow Mushroom Huntsville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 470 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Tripadvisor

#1. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 The Bridge St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

