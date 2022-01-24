ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Huntsville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fyndd_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#15. Rafael's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2246 Winchester Rd NE Suite 313, Huntsville, AL 35811-6800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpyIx_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#14. Stanlieo's Sub Villa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 605 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-3621
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRWXF_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#13. Djs Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 378 Ryland Pike, Huntsville, AL 35811-8792
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPm2i_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mellow Mushroom Huntsville South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2230 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjNLY_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#11. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3730 University Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTcL8_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tellini's Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1515 Perimeter Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKLUk_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#9. Venice Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6610 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-2175
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DRsz_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#8. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 S Memorial Pkwy Ste E100, Huntsville, AL 35801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2WYZ_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#7. Terranova's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1420 Paramount Dr Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35806-2833
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJxvk_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#6. Nick's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10300 Bailey Cove Rd SE Creekside Corners Shopping Center, Huntsville, AL 35803-2635
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO6Xj_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#5. Big Ed's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 255 Pratt Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDMzX_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#4. Pane E Vino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Church St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-4910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LY24U_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Boot Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11505 Memorial Pkwy SE, Huntsville, AL 35803-4421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKmPl_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mellow Mushroom Huntsville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 470 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nl4Wr_0d3vsIdl00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 The Bridge St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

