Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#30. DiPietro's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15229-1819
#29. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 290 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1423
#28. Sarafino's Pasta & Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 E Crafton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-2804
#27. Roman Bistro
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221-4824
#26. Fiori's Pizzaria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 103 Capital Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15226-1241
#25. Jimmy Sunseri and Nino Co
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1901 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4450
#24. Stagioni
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2104 EastCarson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-1904
#23. Senti Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3473 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1312
#22. Bella Notte
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1914 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4416
#21. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Settler's Ridge Robinson Township, PA 15205, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
#20. Delallo's Fort Couch Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 91 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241-1033
#19. Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 123 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
#18. Mia Madre Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 649 California Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15202-2454
#17. Emporio A Meatball Joint
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 942 Penn Ave Floor 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3758
#16. Bravo! Italian Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 211 Summit Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15275
#15. Joseph Tambellini
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5701 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-1601
#14. DiAnoia's Eatery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2549 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-7601
#13. Big Jim's Restaurant & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 201 Saline St, Pittsburgh, PA 15207-1029
#12. Girasole Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 733 Copeland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-4227
#11. Mineo's Pizza House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2128 Murray Ave Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2164
#10. Centi Anni Alla Famiglia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 804 E Warrington Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15210-1560
#9. Mercurio's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5523 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-2350
#8. Legends Eatery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 E North Ave Northside, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-4843
#7. Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2712
#6. Enrico Biscotti Co
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2022 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4418
#5. Cucina Vitale
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2516 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-2101
#4. Piccolo Forno
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1869
#3. Sienna Mercato
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 942 Penn Ave Cultural District, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3758
#2. Pizzaiolo Primo
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8 Market Sq, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1813
#1. Proper Brick Oven and Tap Room
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (667 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 139 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3403
