ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGJs2_0d3vs68I00
alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iODwh_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#30. DiPietro's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15229-1819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BS2w_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#29. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 290 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1423
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112LUA_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#28. Sarafino's Pasta & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 E Crafton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-2804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1Syk_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#27. Roman Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221-4824
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeaLJ_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#26. Fiori's Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 103 Capital Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15226-1241
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXrDh_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#25. Jimmy Sunseri and Nino Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1901 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4450
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBeQG_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#24. Stagioni

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2104 EastCarson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-1904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDgAM_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#23. Senti Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3473 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOX2V_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#22. Bella Notte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1914 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4416
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z46Yy_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#21. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Settler's Ridge Robinson Township, PA 15205, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtyPb_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#20. Delallo's Fort Couch Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 91 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241-1033
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGedf_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#19. Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 123 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igJxa_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#18. Mia Madre Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 649 California Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15202-2454
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypiW7_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#17. Emporio A Meatball Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 942 Penn Ave Floor 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFw5j_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 211 Summit Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15275
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzOOk_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#15. Joseph Tambellini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5701 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-1601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQ0Sg_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#14. DiAnoia's Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2549 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-7601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m60NE_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#13. Big Jim's Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 201 Saline St, Pittsburgh, PA 15207-1029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8d8z_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#12. Girasole Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 733 Copeland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-4227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOA99_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#11. Mineo's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2128 Murray Ave Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2164
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWtXx_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#10. Centi Anni Alla Famiglia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 804 E Warrington Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15210-1560
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkstE_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mercurio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5523 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-2350
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCekx_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#8. Legends Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 E North Ave Northside, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-4843
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUMgo_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#7. Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2712
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikjpA_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#6. Enrico Biscotti Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2022 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbt3E_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#5. Cucina Vitale

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2516 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-2101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYO7f_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#4. Piccolo Forno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1869
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOVsB_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sienna Mercato

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 942 Penn Ave Cultural District, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d9hB_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pizzaiolo Primo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8 Market Sq, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cXj7_0d3vs68I00
Tripadvisor

#1. Proper Brick Oven and Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (667 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 139 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Progressives see Breyer retirement as cold comfort

Progressives greeted the news of Justice Stephen Breyer ’s forthcoming retirement with a mixture of relief and frustration — relief at the likelihood his replacement would yield a younger and more diverse liberal bloc on the court, and frustration his departure would do little to impede the steady march of the court’s six-member conservative majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Cuisine#Italian Food#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Chinese#Pasta Pizza Rating
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy