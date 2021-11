Opening statement: "Compliment the Ravens for playing hard and finishing that game with the win. Obviously for us, it's unfortunate to lose the game the way we did, back-to-back weeks like that. The guys are battling but in the end we are not finishing. So I want to compliment Andy Dalton for being able to come into this game in this environment and right away have two plays and get going with that. And in the end, with crucial situational football, for him to make plays the way he did, I think shows who he is as a quarterback and who he is as a person. … He gave us a chance to win.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO