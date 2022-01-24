Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Austin on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. Intero Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2612 E Cesar Chavez St Suite 105, Austin, TX 78702-4704
Tripadvisor
#29. Enoteca- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-3522
Tripadvisor
#28. Bufalina Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1519 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702-4338
Tripadvisor
#27. East Side Pies - Rosewood Store- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1401 Rosewood Ave Suite B, Austin, TX 78702-2026
Tripadvisor
#26. Reale's Pizza & Cafe- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13450 N Highway 183 Ste 230, Austin, TX 78750-3228
Tripadvisor
#25. Juliet Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704-1013
Tripadvisor
#24. Mandola's Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12815 Shops Pkwy #400, Austin, TX 78738-6323
Tripadvisor
#23. Gino's Vino Osteria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1239 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723-3470
Tripadvisor
#22. Quattro Gatti- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 908 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-2422
Tripadvisor
#21. Mandola's Italian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 West William Cannon Drive Dr E-1, Austin, TX 78749
Tripadvisor
#20. Asti Trattoria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 E 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751-3847
Tripadvisor
#19. Numero28- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 452WEST W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701-3898
Tripadvisor
#18. Roppolo's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 316 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-3686
Tripadvisor
#17. Via 313 Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3016 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705-2862
Tripadvisor
#16. Siena Ristorante Toscana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78731-1702
Tripadvisor
#15. Olive & June- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3411 Glenview Ave, Austin, TX 78703-1448
Tripadvisor
#14. Italic- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 W 6th St 6th & Colorado, Austin, TX 78701-2913
Tripadvisor
#13. Mandola's Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 West Guadalupe ST #12, Austin, TX 78751
Tripadvisor
#12. La Traviata- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 314 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-4024
Tripadvisor
#11. Pinthouse Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4236 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-7905
Tripadvisor
#10. Taverna (Downtown)- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 258 W. 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701
Tripadvisor
#9. Backspace- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-3623
Tripadvisor
#8. Revue- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Red River St Fairmont, Austin, TX 78701-4646
Tripadvisor
#7. Via 313 Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6705 290 Oak Hill, Suite 503, Austin, TX 78735
Tripadvisor
#6. Maggiano's Little Italy- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10910 Domain Dr Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758-7758
Tripadvisor
#5. Via 313 Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1111 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3210
Tripadvisor
#4. North Italia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11506 Century Oaks Ter Ste 124, Austin, TX 78758-8690
Tripadvisor
#3. Vespaio- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-3522
Tripadvisor
#2. Home Slice Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,885 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2434
Tripadvisor
#1. Red Ash- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 Colorado St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78701-4653
