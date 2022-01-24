Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Austin on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Intero Restaurant

#29. Enoteca

#28. Bufalina Pizza

#27. East Side Pies - Rosewood Store

#26. Reale's Pizza & Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2612 E Cesar Chavez St Suite 105, Austin, TX 78702-4704- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-3522- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1519 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702-4338- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1401 Rosewood Ave Suite B, Austin, TX 78702-2026- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13450 N Highway 183 Ste 230, Austin, TX 78750-3228

#25. Juliet Ristorante

#24. Mandola's Italian

#23. Gino's Vino Osteria

#22. Quattro Gatti

#21. Mandola's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704-1013- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12815 Shops Pkwy #400, Austin, TX 78738-6323- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1239 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723-3470- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 908 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-2422- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4301 West William Cannon Drive Dr E-1, Austin, TX 78749

#20. Asti Trattoria

#19. Numero28

#18. Roppolo's Pizzeria

#17. Via 313 Pizza

#16. Siena Ristorante Toscana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 408 E 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751-3847- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 452WEST W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701-3898- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 316 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-3686- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3016 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705-2862- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78731-1702

#15. Olive & June

#14. Italic

#13. Mandola's Italian

#12. La Traviata

#11. Pinthouse Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3411 Glenview Ave, Austin, TX 78703-1448- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 123 W 6th St 6th & Colorado, Austin, TX 78701-2913- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4700 West Guadalupe ST #12, Austin, TX 78751- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 314 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-4024- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4236 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-7905

#10. Taverna (Downtown)

#9. Backspace

#8. Revue

#7. Via 313 Pizza

#6. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 258 W. 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 507 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-3623- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 101 Red River St Fairmont, Austin, TX 78701-4646- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6705 290 Oak Hill, Suite 503, Austin, TX 78735- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (400 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10910 Domain Dr Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758-7758

#5. Via 313 Pizza

#4. North Italia

#3. Vespaio

#2. Home Slice Pizza

#1. Red Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1111 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11506 Century Oaks Ter Ste 124, Austin, TX 78758-8690- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-3522- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,885 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2434- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 303 Colorado St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78701-4653

