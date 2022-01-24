ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYANm_0d3vr5DM00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Austin on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYhAd_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#30. Intero Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2612 E Cesar Chavez St Suite 105, Austin, TX 78702-4704
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hj6c5_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#29. Enoteca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-3522
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19G8z2_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#28. Bufalina Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1519 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjdAs_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#27. East Side Pies - Rosewood Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1401 Rosewood Ave Suite B, Austin, TX 78702-2026
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4em0CU_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#26. Reale's Pizza & Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13450 N Highway 183 Ste 230, Austin, TX 78750-3228
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHSs9_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#25. Juliet Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704-1013
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8WEo_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#24. Mandola's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12815 Shops Pkwy #400, Austin, TX 78738-6323
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1iXf_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#23. Gino's Vino Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1239 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723-3470
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FTq5_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#22. Quattro Gatti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 908 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-2422
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXM05_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#21. Mandola's Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 West William Cannon Drive Dr E-1, Austin, TX 78749
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3jGZ_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#20. Asti Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 E 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751-3847
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAMXT_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#19. Numero28

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 452WEST W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701-3898
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45al6A_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#18. Roppolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 316 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-3686
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLWg3_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#17. Via 313 Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3016 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705-2862
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC4n5_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#16. Siena Ristorante Toscana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78731-1702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a21m7_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#15. Olive & June

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3411 Glenview Ave, Austin, TX 78703-1448
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKWHC_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#14. Italic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 W 6th St 6th & Colorado, Austin, TX 78701-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150Mkb_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#13. Mandola's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 West Guadalupe ST #12, Austin, TX 78751
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYxok_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#12. La Traviata

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 314 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-4024
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUPkQ_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#11. Pinthouse Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4236 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-7905
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyWEE_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#10. Taverna (Downtown)

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 258 W. 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYNw4_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#9. Backspace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-3623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fICw8_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#8. Revue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Red River St Fairmont, Austin, TX 78701-4646
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JfiM_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#7. Via 313 Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6705 290 Oak Hill, Suite 503, Austin, TX 78735
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUjcH_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#6. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10910 Domain Dr Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758-7758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F95B8_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#5. Via 313 Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1111 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3210
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7vbO_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#4. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11506 Century Oaks Ter Ste 124, Austin, TX 78758-8690
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpPuR_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#3. Vespaio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-3522
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27K1rI_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#2. Home Slice Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,885 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2434
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNXjM_0d3vr5DM00
Tripadvisor

#1. Red Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 Colorado St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78701-4653
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
City
Italy, TX
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy