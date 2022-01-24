Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Knoxville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#28. Gondolier Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1063 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-2233

Tripadvisor

#27. Gavino's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11316 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1971

Tripadvisor

#26. Rosati's Chicago Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 Brookview Center Way, Knoxville, TN 37919

Tripadvisor

#25. Gondolier Italian Restaurant and Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville, TN 37920-6755

Tripadvisor

#24. The Farragut Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 10943 Kingston Pike Ste 3, Knoxville, TN 37934

Tripadvisor

#23. Gondolier Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6951 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918-5324

Tripadvisor

#22. Stefanos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1937 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916-2907

Tripadvisor

#21. Bella Roma Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7817 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931-2347

Tripadvisor

#20. Savelli's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3055 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919-4560

Tripadvisor

#19. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7206 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5601

Tripadvisor

#18. Sergeant Pepperoni's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230

Tripadvisor

#17. Louis Original Drive In Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4661 Old Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37918-1743

Tripadvisor

#16. Mama Mia Cuisine Mediterranean food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9115 Executive Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37923-4500

Tripadvisor

#15. Little Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13100 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934-1007

Tripadvisor

#14. Gavino's Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5211 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5019

Tripadvisor

#13. Pero's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7706 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919-8425

Tripadvisor

#12. Tennessee Tap House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 350 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922-7508

Tripadvisor

#11. Forno Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 743 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934-1603

Tripadvisor

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10923 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934

Tripadvisor

#9. Dazzo'sPizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 710 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1708

Tripadvisor

#8. Cappuccino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7316 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5607

Tripadvisor

#7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 106 Major Reynolds Pl, Knoxville, TN 37919-4853

Tripadvisor

#6. Pizza Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3132 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4522

Tripadvisor

#5. A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 515 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917-7442

Tripadvisor

#4. Altruda's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 125 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-4908

Tripadvisor

#3. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 324 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922-7506

Tripadvisor

#2. Hard Knox Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5226

Tripadvisor

#1. Emilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 16 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1404

