Knoxville, TN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Knoxville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#28. Gondolier Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1063 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-2233
#27. Gavino's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11316 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1971
#26. Rosati's Chicago Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 Brookview Center Way, Knoxville, TN 37919
#25. Gondolier Italian Restaurant and Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville, TN 37920-6755
#24. The Farragut Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10943 Kingston Pike Ste 3, Knoxville, TN 37934
#23. Gondolier Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6951 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918-5324
#22. Stefanos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1937 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916-2907
#21. Bella Roma Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7817 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931-2347
#20. Savelli's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3055 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919-4560
#19. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7206 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5601
#18. Sergeant Pepperoni's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230
#17. Louis Original Drive In Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4661 Old Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37918-1743
#16. Mama Mia Cuisine Mediterranean food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9115 Executive Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37923-4500
#15. Little Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13100 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934-1007
#14. Gavino's Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5211 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5019
#13. Pero's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7706 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919-8425
#12. Tennessee Tap House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 350 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922-7508
#11. Forno Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 743 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934-1603
#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10923 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934
#9. Dazzo'sPizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1708
#8. Cappuccino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7316 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5607
#7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 Major Reynolds Pl, Knoxville, TN 37919-4853
#6. Pizza Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3132 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4522
#5. A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917-7442
#4. Altruda's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-4908
#3. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 324 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922-7506
#2. Hard Knox Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5226
#1. Emilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 16 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1404
Stacker

