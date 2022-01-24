ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LIZO_0d3vr1gS00
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl3ge_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#30. Brendali's Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1022 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230-4018
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cpws4_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#29. Supano's Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 Water St, Baltimore, MD 21202-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHkgn_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#28. Bottega

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1709 N Charles St Baltimore MD, Baltimore, MD 21201-5801
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfuii_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#27. Daniela's Pasta and Pastries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211-2483
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LKUa_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#26. Aldo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 306 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4333
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TH0BE_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#25. Vinny's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-6121
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwGl0_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#24. Iggies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 N Calvert St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21202-3784
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEJuN_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#23. Bop Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 800 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-3456
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTgBC_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#22. Verde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 S Montford Ave Montford and Foster Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224-3641
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqaLk_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#21. Forno Restaurant + Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhjNi_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#20. Hersh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1843 Light St # 45, Baltimore, MD 21230-4920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nal9V_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#19. Sabatino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Fawn St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4413
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYKcT_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Grano Pasta Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1031 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211-2416
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYcL2_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Birroteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Clipper Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211-2318
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnrIF_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#16. HomeSlyce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 336 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-4373
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02690S_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#15. Matthew's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-3904
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un7QI_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Chiapparelli's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 237 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4454
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywkdM_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#13. Cosima

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 Falls Rd Mill 1, Baltimore, MD 21211-2474
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j1tz_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#12. Tagliata

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1012 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4646
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op6O0_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#11. Cafe Gia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 410 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38H4pq_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Rec Pier Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVCEB_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#9. Cinghiale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 822 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4347
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEWZR_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Isabella's Brick Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 221 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4418
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQlkJ_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Amicci's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 231 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4473
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdcsS_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sotto Sopra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 405 N Charles St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21201-4413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4MkD_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#5. La Scala

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (893 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1012 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4326
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1IO2_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Dalesio's of Little Italy Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (988 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4355
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ovTe_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Tavola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (672 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 248 Albemarle St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4455
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aki2I_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Joe Benny's Focacceria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4332
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JT4Pp_0d3vr1gS00
Tripadvisor

#1. Di Pasquale's Italian Marketplace & Deli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (691 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21224-2539
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Restaurants
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Mexican Restaurants#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Md#Steakhouse Rating#Contemporary Price
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy