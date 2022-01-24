Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Brendali's Italian Ristorante

#29. Supano's Steakhouse

#28. Bottega

#27. Daniela's Pasta and Pastries

#26. Aldo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1022 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230-4018- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (378 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 110 Water St, Baltimore, MD 21202-1001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1709 N Charles St Baltimore MD, Baltimore, MD 21201-5801- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 900 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211-2483- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 306 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4333

#25. Vinny's Cafe

#24. Iggies

#23. Bop Brick Oven Pizza

#22. Verde

#21. Forno Restaurant + Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-6121- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 818 N Calvert St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21202-3784- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 800 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-3456- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 641 S Montford Ave Montford and Foster Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224-3641- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1718

#20. Hersh's

#19. Sabatino's Italian Restaurant

#18. Grano Pasta Bar

#17. Birroteca

#16. HomeSlyce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1843 Light St # 45, Baltimore, MD 21230-4920- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (560 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 901 Fawn St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4413- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1031 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211-2416- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1520 Clipper Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211-2318- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 336 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-4373

#15. Matthew's Pizzeria

#14. Chiapparelli's Restaurant

#13. Cosima

#12. Tagliata

#11. Cafe Gia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-3904- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (481 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 237 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4454- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 3000 Falls Rd Mill 1, Baltimore, MD 21211-2474- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1012 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4646- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 410 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202

#10. Rec Pier Chop House

#9. Cinghiale

#8. Isabella's Brick Oven

#7. Amicci's

#6. Sotto Sopra

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 822 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4347- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 221 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4418- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (753 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 231 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4473- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$$$- Address: 405 N Charles St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21201-4413

#5. La Scala

#4. Dalesio's of Little Italy Restaurant

#3. La Tavola

#2. Joe Benny's Focacceria

#1. Di Pasquale's Italian Marketplace & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (893 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 1012 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4326- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (988 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4355- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (672 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 248 Albemarle St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4455- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (213 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 313 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4332- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (691 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3700 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21224-2539

