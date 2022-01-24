Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. Brendali's Italian Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1022 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230-4018
Tripadvisor
#29. Supano's Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 Water St, Baltimore, MD 21202-1001
Tripadvisor
#28. Bottega- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1709 N Charles St Baltimore MD, Baltimore, MD 21201-5801
Tripadvisor
#27. Daniela's Pasta and Pastries- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211-2483
Tripadvisor
#26. Aldo's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 306 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4333
Tripadvisor
#25. Vinny's Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-6121
Tripadvisor
#24. Iggies- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 N Calvert St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21202-3784
Tripadvisor
#23. Bop Brick Oven Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 800 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-3456
Tripadvisor
#22. Verde- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 S Montford Ave Montford and Foster Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224-3641
Tripadvisor
#21. Forno Restaurant + Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1718
Tripadvisor
#20. Hersh's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1843 Light St # 45, Baltimore, MD 21230-4920
Tripadvisor
#19. Sabatino's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Fawn St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4413
Tripadvisor
#18. Grano Pasta Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1031 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211-2416
Tripadvisor
#17. Birroteca- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Clipper Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211-2318
Tripadvisor
#16. HomeSlyce- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 336 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-4373
Tripadvisor
#15. Matthew's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-3904
Tripadvisor
#14. Chiapparelli's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 237 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4454
Tripadvisor
#13. Cosima- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 Falls Rd Mill 1, Baltimore, MD 21211-2474
Tripadvisor
#12. Tagliata- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1012 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4646
Tripadvisor
#11. Cafe Gia Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 410 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Tripadvisor
#10. Rec Pier Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417
Tripadvisor
#9. Cinghiale- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 822 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4347
Tripadvisor
#8. Isabella's Brick Oven- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 221 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4418
Tripadvisor
#7. Amicci's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 231 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4473
Tripadvisor
#6. Sotto Sopra- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 405 N Charles St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21201-4413
Tripadvisor
#5. La Scala- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (893 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1012 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4326
Tripadvisor
#4. Dalesio's of Little Italy Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (988 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4355
Tripadvisor
#3. La Tavola- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (672 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 248 Albemarle St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4455
Tripadvisor
#2. Joe Benny's Focacceria- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4332
Tripadvisor
#1. Di Pasquale's Italian Marketplace & Deli- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (691 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21224-2539
