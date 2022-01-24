Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#30. Bricco
#30. Bricco- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,027 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 241 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2322
#29. Lucca
#29. Lucca- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 226 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2302
Tripadvisor
#28. Santarpio's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (607 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 111 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1937
#27. Giacomo
#27. Giacomo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 355 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1910
Tripadvisor
#26. Cantina Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 346 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1911
#25. Scampo
#25. Scampo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (702 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 215 Charles St Liberty Hotel, Boston, MA 02114-3001
Tripadvisor
#24. La Famiglia Giorgio's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-1705
#23. Al Dente
#23. Al Dente- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,026 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2274
#22. Nico
#22. Nico- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1319
Tripadvisor
#21. Carlo's Cucina Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 Brighton Ave Allston, Boston, MA 02134-2802
#20. Limoncello
#20. Limoncello- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 North St, Boston, MA 02113-2412
Tripadvisor
#19. Ristorante Toscano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 47 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4605
#18. Benevento's
#18. Benevento's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2245
#17. Dino's Cafe
#17. Dino's Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 141 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-1728
#16. Grotto
#16. Grotto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Bowdoin St, Boston, MA 02114-4201
Tripadvisor
#15. The Daily Catch North End- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (952 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 323 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1820
Tripadvisor
#14. Teatro Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (559 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 177 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111-1020
#13. Coppa
#13. Coppa- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 253 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118-2178
Tripadvisor
#12. Regina Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,835 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 11 1/2 Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113-1539
Tripadvisor
#11. Picco Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6306
#10. Prezza
#10. Prezza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113
Tripadvisor
#9. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 75 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116-3936
Tripadvisor
#8. La Summa Cucina Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113-2017
#7. Rino's Place
#7. Rino's Place- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 258 Saratoga St, Boston, MA 02128-1616
#6. Sorellina
#6. Sorellina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5713
#5. Carmelina's
#5. Carmelina's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (652 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 307 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810
Tripadvisor
#4. Galleria Umberto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810
Tripadvisor
#3. SRV Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 569 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118-1180
#2. Mamma Maria
#2. Mamma Maria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3 North Square, Boston, MA 02113-2404
Tripadvisor
#1. Mario's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 347 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1480
