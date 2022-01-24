Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Bricco

#29. Lucca

#28. Santarpio's Pizza

#27. Giacomo

#26. Cantina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,027 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana- Price: $$$$- Address: 241 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2322- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (560 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 226 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2302- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (607 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 111 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1937- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,578 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 355 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1910- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 346 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1911

#25. Scampo

#24. La Famiglia Giorgio's

#23. Al Dente

#22. Nico

#21. Carlo's Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (702 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 215 Charles St Liberty Hotel, Boston, MA 02114-3001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,199 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 112 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-1705- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,026 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 109 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2274- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 417 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1319- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 131 Brighton Ave Allston, Boston, MA 02134-2802

#20. Limoncello

#19. Ristorante Toscano

#18. Benevento's

#17. Dino's Cafe

#16. Grotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,159 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 190 North St, Boston, MA 02113-2412- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 47 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4605- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 111 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2245- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 141 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-1728- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 37 Bowdoin St, Boston, MA 02114-4201

#15. The Daily Catch North End

#14. Teatro Restaurant

#13. Coppa

#12. Regina Pizzeria

#11. Picco Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (952 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 323 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1820- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (559 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 177 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111-1020- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 253 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118-2178- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,835 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 11 1/2 Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113-1539- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 513 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6306

#10. Prezza

#9. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

#8. La Summa Cucina Italiana

#7. Rino's Place

#6. Sorellina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 24 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 75 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116-3936- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 30 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113-2017- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 258 Saratoga St, Boston, MA 02128-1616- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5713

#5. Carmelina's

#4. Galleria Umberto

#3. SRV Restaurant

#2. Mamma Maria

#1. Mario's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (652 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 307 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 569 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118-1180- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,278 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary- Price: $$$$- Address: 3 North Square, Boston, MA 02113-2404- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 347 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1480

