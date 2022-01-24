ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWlFk_0d3vr0nj00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFEWH_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#30. Bricco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,027 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 241 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2322
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZoRb_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#29. Lucca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 226 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2302
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhW98_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#28. Santarpio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (607 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 111 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1937
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmpAA_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#27. Giacomo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 355 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1910
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h91So_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#26. Cantina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 346 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476ORv_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#25. Scampo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (702 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 215 Charles St Liberty Hotel, Boston, MA 02114-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRKwt_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#24. La Famiglia Giorgio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-1705
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNXOG_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#23. Al Dente

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,026 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2274
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQ1II_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#22. Nico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1319
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYsUG_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#21. Carlo's Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 Brighton Ave Allston, Boston, MA 02134-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vz4R0_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#20. Limoncello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 North St, Boston, MA 02113-2412
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEmVN_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ristorante Toscano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 47 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4605
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqSWj_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#18. Benevento's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2245
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwiLV_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#17. Dino's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 141 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-1728
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhf6Y_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#16. Grotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Bowdoin St, Boston, MA 02114-4201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xknY8_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Daily Catch North End

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (952 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 323 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1820
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFcHw_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#14. Teatro Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (559 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 177 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111-1020
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGllT_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#13. Coppa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 253 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118-2178
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTmfb_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#12. Regina Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,835 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 11 1/2 Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113-1539
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfg4e_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#11. Picco Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w15bz_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#10. Prezza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w96ej_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#9. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 75 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116-3936
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUlVU_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#8. La Summa Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoVV1_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#7. Rino's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 258 Saratoga St, Boston, MA 02128-1616
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWD7l_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sorellina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bt2f_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#5. Carmelina's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (652 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 307 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NC9ho_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#4. Galleria Umberto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq2Lj_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#3. SRV Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 569 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118-1180
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298J4c_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mamma Maria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3 North Square, Boston, MA 02113-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcWPv_0d3vr0nj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mario's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 347 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1480
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Romana Price#Santarpio#Ma 02128
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy