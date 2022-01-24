Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Boise on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#15. Diggs Pizza

#14. Chicago Connection - Downtown

#13. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

#12. Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill

#11. Tony's Pizzeria Teatro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: not available- Address: 8434 S Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83709-7235- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 310 N 4th St, Boise, ID 83702- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6700 N Linder Rd, Boise, ID 83646-6606- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1805 W State St, Boise, ID 83702-3956- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 105 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702-5921

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#9. Papa Joe's Restaurant

#8. Vincenzo Trattoria

#7. Romios Greek and Italian Restaurant

#6. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 320 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1301 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83706-2902- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6970 W State St, Boise, ID 83714-7417- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8125 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8426- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3139 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706-5400

#5. Asiago's

#4. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

#3. Cucina Di Paolo

#2. Alavita

#1. Luciano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1002 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-5705- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 800 W Main St Ste 230, Boise, ID 83702-5945- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1504 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705-2536- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 807 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702-5859- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706-1620

