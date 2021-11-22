Now There’s ANOTHER 50th Anniversary Designer Bag Collection In Disney World

Manolo Blahnik believes you are born with elegance, or that it eludes you. “Then you can’t get it ever,” he says over the phone from his Bath home, where he has been since the start of the pandemic. Fortunately for one of the world’s most famous shoemakers, sophisticated women have flocked to buy his designs since he opened the doors of his first London boutique on Old Church Street in 1971. But his rise to becoming a master of exquisitely-crafted, impossibly sexy stilettos – an antidote to the “vulgar” platforms of the time – was not as clear-cut as the fashion folklore involving Diana Vreeland, who spotted Blahnik’s talent when he was a budding set designer, might suggest. That story, like the other plot twists and nuances in Manolo’s 50-year career, is explored in his new digital archive where anyone – even (gasp!) the inelegant – can immerse themselves in truly fabulous footwear history.

