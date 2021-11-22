ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'His money, as much as any other factor is why Mr. Rittenhouse walked,' says attorney

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. New Neuropathy Sock Is Helping Millions With Their Foot Neuropathy (Nerve Pain) This...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jet Avoids Crashing After Running into Bird Flock, Covered with Carcasses in Horrifying Landing

Most of us have experienced a harrowing flight experience, but few folks can relate to the experience of their plane hitting a bird flock. A Ryanair jet made an unfortunate collision with a large heron flock as it was preparing to land. The flight left from London and made its way to Bologna, Italy without any issues until the very end. According to The Sun, the plane collided with the bird flock just before it touched down.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sock#Pets#The Motley Fool#Nerve Pain#Sonovia
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cats
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
97.9 The Beat

Register For Your Chance To See Ye & Drake Live In LA!

One of the biggest concerts of 2021 is happening on December 9th and The Morning Hustle wants to see you in the building. Register for your chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to see Ye and Drake Live in concert! make sure you listen to The Morning Hustle to hear if you are going to LA!
MUSIC
The Independent

Covid news live: WHO races to assess severity of Omicron variant as Japan shuts borders

The WHO says it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other Covid variants, including Delta, though its discovery has coincided with an uptick in cases in South Africa. The global health agency said it is working with researchers across the world to establish whether the new “variant of concern” causes “more severe disease compared to infections with other variants”. Meanwhile, secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the variant.Under the new guidance – which comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
WGNO

Top self-care gifts for that person who’s earned it

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which self-care gifts are best? Shopping for gifts that are sure to excite your loved ones can be fun, but we’ll admit — it can also be tiring to pick products for other people. And after a year that’s already been tough, we all deserve some much-needed self-care. […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Researchers May Have Cracked The Code For The Best Kind Of Cuddle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Experts have touted the health benefits of hugging for years, saying hugs can lower stress levels and boost self-confidence. Now, researchers in London have studied the science behind the most satisfying squeeze. To better reveal the sensations behind touch psychologists at Goldsmiths University of London blindfolded 48 women willing to be hugged by a stranger. They tested a one second hug, a five second hug, and a ten second hug. “The very short hugs, the one second hugs, they were perceived as less pleasant,” said psychologist Anna Lena Duren with Goldsmiths University of London. The 10 second snuggle was rated...
SCIENCE
city.waltham.ma.us

Everyone age 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago, or Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago is eligible to receive any booster

Boosters are the best way to stay safe and prevent hospitalization from COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that all individuals schedule an appointment for a booster as soon as possible if they have not gotten one already, especially heading into the holiday season. To schedule an appointment:. • Visit the...
WALTHAM, MA
The Jackson Sun

Local attorney helping others become aware of heart health dangers after his own health scare

James Krenis has always tried to enjoy life and experience as many different experiences as he could. “I think it’s really the only way to get the most out of life – to experience new things and not the normal or usual way of doing things,” said Krenis, an attorney and sports agent based in Jackson. “I’ve traveled all over the world and try not to stay in the hotels, but find an Air BnB or something out of the way to really experience the culture of wherever I’m staying.
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy