Look out folks, there’s a new Spice Girl in town! Meet Cinnamon Spice, perhaps better known here as SNUGGLE SPICE! What she wants (what she really really wants) is to snuggle in a cozy home like yours. When you meet her, something you’ll notice after she melts into a puddle of gentle wiggles at your feet. She's one of those dogs who seem to exude gratitude as if they *know* they’ve been rescued and bright days are ahead.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO