Chicago, IL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05G6j5_0d3vpiHu00
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pERc4_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#30. riccardo trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2119 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-6186
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNf8g_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#29. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 730 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaXLL_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#28. Coco Pazzo Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-3592
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhUre_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#27. 312 Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (568 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 136 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60602
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaEa9_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#26. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1340 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 223 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60606
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuO8z_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#24. Mia Francesca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3311 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-1603
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULsDb_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#23. Nico Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1015 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-1207
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zi7A_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#22. Quartino Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,829 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 626 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-3831
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmojV_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#21. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-2225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rUa4_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#20. Coco Pazzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24y4eX_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#19. Rosebud on Rush

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 720 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-2504
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7SnD_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#18. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,095 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1120 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-2718
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcSOq_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#17. Picollo Sogno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642-7687
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FT5gG_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#16. Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse River North

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,711 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 33 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cq9VB_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#15. Eataly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,012 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 43 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tldqc_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#14. Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2121 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFbGV_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#13. Piece

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1316
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sxOz_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#12. Il Porcellino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4603
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4xY0_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#11. Siena Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (986 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEq9N_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pinstripes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 435 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611-4305
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnLtW_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#9. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NECr9_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#8. Francesca's on Chestnut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2356
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMbmv_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#7. RPM Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,039 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 52 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654-4805
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUBA7_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#6. Topo Gigio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1516 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610-1308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgY8n_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#5. Volare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3311
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1ScK_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sapori Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2701 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-1413
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smzbO_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Scarola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 721 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654-5507
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188Nvp_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#2. Spacca Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640-5312
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VGjJ_0d3vpiHu00
Tripadvisor

#1. Monteverde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Illinois Food & Drinks
Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

