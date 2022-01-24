Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. riccardo trattoria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2119 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-6186
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Giordano's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 730 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Coco Pazzo Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-3592
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. 312 Chicago- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (568 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 136 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60602
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Giordano's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1340 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2603
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Giordano's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 223 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60606
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Mia Francesca- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3311 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-1603
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Nico Osteria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1015 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-1207
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Quartino Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,829 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 626 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-3831
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-2225
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Coco Pazzo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Rosebud on Rush- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 720 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-2504
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,095 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1120 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-2718
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Picollo Sogno- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642-7687
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse River North- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,711 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 33 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Eataly- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,012 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 43 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2121 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Piece- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1316
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Il Porcellino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4603
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Siena Tavern- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (986 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Pinstripes- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 435 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611-4305
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Francesca's on Chestnut- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2356
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. RPM Italian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,039 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 52 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654-4805
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Topo Gigio Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1516 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610-1308
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Volare- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3311
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Sapori Trattoria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2701 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-1413
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. La Scarola- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 721 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654-5507
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Spacca Napoli- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640-5312
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Monteverde- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0