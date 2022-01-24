Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. riccardo trattoria

#29. Giordano's

#28. Coco Pazzo Cafe

#27. 312 Chicago

#26. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2119 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-6186- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,496 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 730 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 212 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-3592- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (568 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 136 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60602- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1340 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2603

#25. Giordano's

#24. Mia Francesca

#23. Nico Osteria

#22. Quartino Ristorante

#21. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,284 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 223 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60606- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3311 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-1603- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 1015 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-1207- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,829 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 626 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-3831- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,321 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-2225

#20. Coco Pazzo

#19. Rosebud on Rush

#18. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

#17. Picollo Sogno

#16. Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse River North

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4420- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,366 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 720 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-2504- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,095 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1120 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-2718- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642-7687- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,711 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 33 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613

#15. Eataly

#14. Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder

#13. Piece

#12. Il Porcellino

#11. Siena Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,012 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 43 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2701- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2121 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-4613- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1316- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 59 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4603- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (986 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 51 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613

#10. Pinstripes

#9. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria

#8. Francesca's on Chestnut

#7. RPM Italian

#6. Topo Gigio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 435 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611-4305- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 200 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2356- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,039 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 52 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654-4805- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1516 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610-1308

#5. Volare

#4. Sapori Trattoria

#3. La Scarola

#2. Spacca Napoli

#1. Monteverde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,295 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3311- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2701 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-1413- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 721 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654-5507- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640-5312- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607-2008

