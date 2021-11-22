ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy spurs win over Seahawks: 'To be honest, it's my responsibility'

By Kevin Patra - NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn backup duty, Colt McCoy﻿ led the Cardinals...

The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Cardinals QB Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals were already dealing with an injury to their top quarterback, when backup Colt McCoy went down in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He left the contest and did not return, generating concern that he might be the latest player at the position to miss some significant time.
NFL
sports360az.com

The Real McCoy, Cardinals Backup QB Gets the Victory at Seattle

Colt McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards and two scores in leading the Arizona Cardinals to their 9th victory of the season, 23-13 at Seattle. With the win, the Cardinals move to a 6-0 on the road this season and 9-2 overall. With Kyler, Murray is not...
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Twitter reacts to the Cardinals’ 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks

After a shellacking of the Niners and receiving either a dollop or a wallup of a pounding in return against the Panthers, the Cardinals looked to figure out their winning ways once again on the road in Seattle. It was a place they had played well in but the news...
NFL
Field Gulls

Colt McCoy destroys Seahawks defense, while offense stinks it up in 23-13 loss to Cardinals

I mean it’s not officially over, but it’s realistically over. The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) are an abysmal football team with a franchise quarterback who is not playing well. The offense is not playing well. The defense was banged up but also pretty damn bad. Colt McCoy thoroughly outplayed Russell Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) sent Seattle to a 23-13 home loss. It was a kind scoreline given Matt Prater missed two FGs and a PAT.
NFL
All Cardinals

McCoy Delivers Clutch Performance in Victory Over Seahawks

Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy had never thrown for 300 yards while completing 75% of his passes in a game during the first 10 years of his NFL career. McCoy ended that with 328 passing yards while completing 35 of 44 throws Sunday in a 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals reclaim top spot in NFC after dominate win over Seattle Seahawks

This was a game that should not be close, but the Arizona Cardinals decided to continually miss kicks and that made it 16-13 with just over seven minutes to go. Then the Arizona Cardinals, Colt McCoy, James Conner and Kliff Kingsbury responded and the Arizona Cardinals moved to 9-2 heading into their bye week with the top seed in the NFC and the best record in the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Report: Seattle Seahawks likely to face Colt McCoy and not Kyler Murray week 11

Per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals will likely play Colt McCoy at quarterback in week 11 and sit Kyler Murray. Is this good for the Seattle Seahawks?. I know, the above sounds like a joke. It is but only a half-hearted attempt. While Kyler Murray is clearly a better player than Colt McCoy, McCoy has had recent success against the Seahawks. Remember last year when Seattle was actually good and had a real chance at the number one seed in the NFC and then lost to a bad New York Giants team?
NFL
phoenixmag.com

Cardinals Season of Catching Breaks Continues in Win Over Seahawks

2021 has become the season of catching breaks for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, mind you, they’re still very good and had a much better game plan for backup quarterback Colt McCoy to work with on Sunday against Seattle (as compared to Week 10’s disaster against Carolina). But good teams don’t become great without catching a few breaks along the way. Just ask last year’s Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Kyler Murray out, Colt McCoy in for Cardinals. Seahawks without D.J. Reed, Sidney Jones in

The last-place Seahawks’ chances to beat the first-place Cardinals should have gone way up well before they got on the field. Arizona announced 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday at Lumen Field Kyler Murray was inactive for the game. The first-overall choice in the 2019 NFL draft and speedy, dynamic quarterback missed his third consecutive game because of a sprained ankle.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Slim Favorites Over Seahawks

After a loss, there's a saying throughout the NFL that great teams don't lose two games in a row. Oddsmakers apparently view the Arizona Cardinals as a great team. SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as two-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks entering Week 11. The spread gives us a...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Seattle Seahawks D/ST picked apart by Colt McCoy Sunday

McCoy finished the game completing 35-of-44 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. It was the short passing game that hurt them all game. They were already without starting cornerback D.J. Reed entering the game and Tre Brown got hurt in the middle of the game, so by then they were playing with both backup defensive backs. It had looked like Sidney Jones picked off McCoy, but the replay review overruled the turnover.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Cardinals takeaways after impressive Week 11 win over Seahawks without Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals were able to come away with an impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. They won the contest 23-13 and improved to 9-2 on the season. The Seahawks were without arguably their three best players. They were missing Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and J.J. Watt who is unfortunately out for the rest of the season. This was a must-win game for the Cardinals and they stepped up while they were short-handed. Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from their Week 11 win.
NFL
USA Today

Maybe losing to Colt McCoy, Cardinals was good for 49ers

Now that the dust has settled and we’re two weeks removed from the 49ers’ humiliating 31-17 defeat at the hands of Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals, it might be time to reassess what that defeat meant for San Francisco. In a vacuum losing to a depleted Cardinals squad is bad in all facets, but zooming out it might’ve been exactly what the 49ers needed to snap them out of the general malaise that seemed to envelop them for most of the first nine weeks.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy's Advice To Chandler Jones, And Seahawks Aftermath

Colt McCoy did an excellent job running the offense Sunday, but maybe he had a little hand in the defense – at least when it came to Chandler Jones. "He's a leader," Jones said. "I'll tell a small story. He saw me working on some moves and he was like, 'Hey Chandler, I'm kind of hesitating on telling you this, but I see you thinking. Stop thinking.'
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Cardinals Said Following Their 23-13 Win Over The Seahawks

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. On what prompted his excited reaction to the game-closing drive. Just the type of drive it was in that moment. Had to have it. Colt leading them down there. I just thought it was a tremendous overall effort by those guys. It was tough sledding. Their defense was playing was playing really good, but we had to have it. We made that drive, and just a real great response from that entire offensive unit.
NFL

