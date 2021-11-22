Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy spurs win over Seahawks: 'To be honest, it's my responsibility'

The Arizona Cardinals were already dealing with an injury to their top quarterback, when backup Colt McCoy went down in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He left the contest and did not return, generating concern that he might be the latest player at the position to miss some significant time.
The Arizona Cardinals made a statement on Sunday with their win over the San Francisco 49ers, and now they are onto the Carolina Panthers. That means it was time for Jess and I to give you another Rise Up, See Red podcast. The Colt McCoy game, the moves made heading...
The Arizona Cardinals had a rough day at the office in Sunday afternoon’s 34-10 loss. Already banged up and missing stars like QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins and DL J.J. Watt, the team trailed the Carolina Panthers 31-3 in the third quarter. But things went from bad to worse...
Colt McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards and two scores in leading the Arizona Cardinals to their 9th victory of the season, 23-13 at Seattle. With the win, the Cardinals move to a 6-0 on the road this season and 9-2 overall. With Kyler, Murray is not...
After a shellacking of the Niners and receiving either a dollop or a wallup of a pounding in return against the Panthers, the Cardinals looked to figure out their winning ways once again on the road in Seattle. It was a place they had played well in but the news...
I mean it’s not officially over, but it’s realistically over. The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) are an abysmal football team with a franchise quarterback who is not playing well. The offense is not playing well. The defense was banged up but also pretty damn bad. Colt McCoy thoroughly outplayed Russell Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) sent Seattle to a 23-13 home loss. It was a kind scoreline given Matt Prater missed two FGs and a PAT.
Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy had never thrown for 300 yards while completing 75% of his passes in a game during the first 10 years of his NFL career. McCoy ended that with 328 passing yards while completing 35 of 44 throws Sunday in a 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
This was a game that should not be close, but the Arizona Cardinals decided to continually miss kicks and that made it 16-13 with just over seven minutes to go. Then the Arizona Cardinals, Colt McCoy, James Conner and Kliff Kingsbury responded and the Arizona Cardinals moved to 9-2 heading into their bye week with the top seed in the NFC and the best record in the NFL.
Per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals will likely play Colt McCoy at quarterback in week 11 and sit Kyler Murray. Is this good for the Seattle Seahawks?. I know, the above sounds like a joke. It is but only a half-hearted attempt. While Kyler Murray is clearly a better player than Colt McCoy, McCoy has had recent success against the Seahawks. Remember last year when Seattle was actually good and had a real chance at the number one seed in the NFC and then lost to a bad New York Giants team?
2021 has become the season of catching breaks for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, mind you, they’re still very good and had a much better game plan for backup quarterback Colt McCoy to work with on Sunday against Seattle (as compared to Week 10’s disaster against Carolina). But good teams don’t become great without catching a few breaks along the way. Just ask last year’s Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals.
The last-place Seahawks’ chances to beat the first-place Cardinals should have gone way up well before they got on the field. Arizona announced 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday at Lumen Field Kyler Murray was inactive for the game. The first-overall choice in the 2019 NFL draft and speedy, dynamic quarterback missed his third consecutive game because of a sprained ankle.
After a loss, there's a saying throughout the NFL that great teams don't lose two games in a row. Oddsmakers apparently view the Arizona Cardinals as a great team. SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as two-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks entering Week 11. The spread gives us a...
The Arizona Cardinals can take over first place in the NFC if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers lost, meaning that an Arizona win puts them atop the conference once again. They will have to do it without quarterback Kyler Murray or...
The Seahawks are catching a big break in what’ll be the ultimate must-win game of their season so far. Today, they’re hosting the Cardinals at Lumen Field and Arizona will likely be without its franchise quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Cards are expected to rest Kyler...
McCoy finished the game completing 35-of-44 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. It was the short passing game that hurt them all game. They were already without starting cornerback D.J. Reed entering the game and Tre Brown got hurt in the middle of the game, so by then they were playing with both backup defensive backs. It had looked like Sidney Jones picked off McCoy, but the replay review overruled the turnover.
The Arizona Cardinals were able to come away with an impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. They won the contest 23-13 and improved to 9-2 on the season. The Seahawks were without arguably their three best players. They were missing Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and J.J. Watt who is unfortunately out for the rest of the season. This was a must-win game for the Cardinals and they stepped up while they were short-handed. Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from their Week 11 win.
Now that the dust has settled and we’re two weeks removed from the 49ers’ humiliating 31-17 defeat at the hands of Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals, it might be time to reassess what that defeat meant for San Francisco. In a vacuum losing to a depleted Cardinals squad is bad in all facets, but zooming out it might’ve been exactly what the 49ers needed to snap them out of the general malaise that seemed to envelop them for most of the first nine weeks.
Colt McCoy did an excellent job running the offense Sunday, but maybe he had a little hand in the defense – at least when it came to Chandler Jones. "He's a leader," Jones said. "I'll tell a small story. He saw me working on some moves and he was like, 'Hey Chandler, I'm kind of hesitating on telling you this, but I see you thinking. Stop thinking.'
Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. On what prompted his excited reaction to the game-closing drive. Just the type of drive it was in that moment. Had to have it. Colt leading them down there. I just thought it was a tremendous overall effort by those guys. It was tough sledding. Their defense was playing was playing really good, but we had to have it. We made that drive, and just a real great response from that entire offensive unit.
