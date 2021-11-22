Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Entire Cast of the Live-Action Series (So Far)

Millions of viewers locked in to watch Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness docuseries in 2020. The hit series premiered at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, so it’s hard to tell whether its global success is credited to people being home or because viewers were truly intrigued by the bizarre story. [Ed Note: We imagine it’s the latter.] The streamer is looking to answer that question by releasing a second season of the series, which is titled Tiger King 2, arriving on Nov. 17. According to Netflix, Tiger King attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere. Thanks to the show, its titular character Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, became a worldwide sensation. The show became so widely popular that Exotic was a go-to Halloween costume last year, and his story inspired a Peacock / NBCU miniseries starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell that’s currently in the works.

