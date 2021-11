A 14-year-old in was shot in Milwaukee Sunday evening, according to police.

It happened near the Timmerman Airport next to Thurston Avenue and N. 99th Street around 8 p.m.

Police said that the teen is in "serious condition". Authorities don't have a suspect yet.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip