Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#23. Rocco’s Italian Kitchen And Market

#22. scanniccios at leftys

#21. 3 Brothers From Italy

#20. Rhythm & Spirits

#19. IL Mulino

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 500 Boardwalk Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2647 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-3944- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7012- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 129 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7111- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415

#18. The Marketplace Eatery

#17. Dolce Mare

#16. Angeline

#15. Gordon Ramsay Steak

#14. Martorano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 Borgata Way Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 500 Boardwalk Inside Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (339 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (412 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 Harrah's Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#13. Trattoria Il Mulino

#12. Tony's Baltimore Grill

#11. Girasole Ristorante

#10. Grotto Ristorante

#9. Buca Di Beppo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6302- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 3108 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6229- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Huron and Brigantine Blvd Golden Nugget Huron & Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (496 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1900 Pacific Ave 6th Floor at Bally's, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6714

#8. Angeloni's II Restaurant & Lounge

#7. Il Verdi

#6. Nero's Italian Steakhouse

#5. Angelo's Fairmount Tavern

#4. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Atlantic City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2400 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2831 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino and Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (735 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2300 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4006- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,807 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347

#3. Cafe 2825

#2. Chef Vola's

#1. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6325- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (732 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6407- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,081 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329