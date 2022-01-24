ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V06kS_0d3volcC00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCApw_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#23. Rocco’s Italian Kitchen And Market

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T80Ri_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#22. scanniccios at leftys

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2647 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-3944
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzckO_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#21. 3 Brothers From Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7012
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335mWj_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#20. Rhythm & Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7111
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BNhm_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#19. IL Mulino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DYyt_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Marketplace Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoWsr_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#17. Dolce Mare

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Inside Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neP9t_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#16. Angeline

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6weL_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Gordon Ramsay Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGSZq_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#14. Martorano's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (412 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrah's Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTC7Z_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#13. Trattoria Il Mulino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHKm1_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#12. Tony's Baltimore Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6302
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ot0tp_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#11. Girasole Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3108 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6229
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvb7d_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#10. Grotto Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Huron and Brigantine Blvd Golden Nugget Huron & Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYHzE_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#9. Buca Di Beppo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1900 Pacific Ave 6th Floor at Bally's, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxkBG_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Angeloni's II Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQxf1_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#7. Il Verdi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2831 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino and Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OL8K7_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#6. Nero's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spk0o_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#5. Angelo's Fairmount Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (735 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4006
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qs3UF_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#4. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Atlantic City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,807 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUhJb_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cafe 2825

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6325
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9wUt_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#2. Chef Vola's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (732 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6407
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436iIY_0d3volcC00
Tripadvisor

#1. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,081 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

