Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Rocco’s Italian Kitchen And Market- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. scanniccios at leftys- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2647 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-3944
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. 3 Brothers From Italy- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7012
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Rhythm & Spirits- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7111
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. IL Mulino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. The Marketplace Eatery- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Dolce Mare- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Inside Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Angeline- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Gordon Ramsay Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Martorano's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (412 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrah's Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Trattoria Il Mulino- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Tony's Baltimore Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6302
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Girasole Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3108 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6229
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Grotto Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Huron and Brigantine Blvd Golden Nugget Huron & Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Buca Di Beppo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1900 Pacific Ave 6th Floor at Bally's, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6714
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Angeloni's II Restaurant & Lounge- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Il Verdi- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2831 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino and Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Nero's Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Angelo's Fairmount Tavern- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (735 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4006
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Atlantic City- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,807 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Cafe 2825- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6325
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Chef Vola's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (732 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6407
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Capriccio- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,081 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0