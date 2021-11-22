‘Inventing Anna’: Watch the Trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ Next Netflix Show

The first footage of Inventing Anna , the second Netflix show from Shonda Rhimes and the first the prolific showrunner has written and created, has arrived.

The streaming giant on Monday released the first footage from the nine-episode limited series and confirmed that Inventing Anna would premiere Feb. 11.

Anna marks the first show that Rhimes set at Netflix after the Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator landed the rights to the New York Magazine story “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler.

Anna revolves around a journalist (Anna Chlumsky, Veep ) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner, Ozark ), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Rhimes created the series and serves as showrunner, marking the first show she’s written and created — and run — since Scandal wrapped in early 2018. Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi and Nick Nardini serve as writers on the drama that is produced in-house at Netflix. Shondaland’s Betsy Beers and Tom Verica as well as David Frankel exec produce.

The cast also includes Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox.