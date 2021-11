EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jahan Dotson is a player whose success and subsequent reputation is borne from his attention to detail and improvement on the margins. The Penn State wide receiver showcased that on snowy Spartan Stadium on Saturday when he hauled in a pass from quarterback Sean Clifford on the right sideline, got his feet down and contorted his body to reach the ball across the goal line while falling out of bounds.

