Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#21. North Italia- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 Summit Blvd Ste 1100, Birmingham, AL 35243-3189
#20. Little Italy's Pies and Pints- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1924 11th Ave S Five Points area, Birmingham, AL 35205-2604
#19. Costa's Mediterranean Cafe- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5851 Trussville Crossings Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35235-8613
#18. Salvatore's Pizza And Pasta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4673 Highway 280 Ste 1, Birmingham, AL 35242-5086
#17. Costa's Mediterranean Cafe- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3443 Lorna Rd, Birmingham, AL 35216-5201
#16. Bocca- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2312 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3874
#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3555 Roosevelt Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35235
#14. Le Fresca- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2218 2nd Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203
#13. Ranelli's Deli & Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 1225 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-3813
#12. Area 41 Pizza Co- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Manning Pl, Birmingham, AL 35242-1809
#11. The Filling Station- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5524 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35212-4131
#10. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4503 Riverview Pkwy Hwy 280, Birmingham, AL 35242-4827
#9. Bettola- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2930 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2913
#8. Trattoria Centrale- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 207A 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3601
#7. Giuseppe's Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 925 8th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-4531
#6. Bellini's Ristorante & Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Cahaba Valley Rd Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35242-9608
#5. Post Office Pies- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 209 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222-1932
#4. Slice Stone Pizza & Brew- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 29th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2809
#3. Gianmarco's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 721 Broadway St, Birmingham, AL 35209-6209
#2. Bottega Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (595 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2240 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2922
#1. Amore Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5510 Highway 280 Ste 116, Birmingham, AL 35242-6586
