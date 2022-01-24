Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Asheville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#22. Black Bear Pizza

Tripadvisor

#21. Bellagio Bistro

Tripadvisor

#20. Del Vecchios

Tripadvisor

#19. 828 Family Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#18. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 3094 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 133 Weaverville Rd Ste 5, Asheville, NC 28804-1288- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 333 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1854 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2494- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 30 Town Square Blvd Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28803-5066

Tripadvisor

#17. Pomodoros Cafe - South Asheville

Tripadvisor

#16. Vinnie's Neighborhood Italian South Asheville

Tripadvisor

#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#14. Pizza Mind

Tripadvisor

#13. Fresh Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 75 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC 28803- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1981 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 121 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 285 Haywood Rd Suite 10, Asheville, NC 28806-4545- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 342 Depot St, Asheville, NC 28801-4311

Tripadvisor

#12. 828 Family Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#11. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Tripadvisor

#10. All Souls Pizza

Tripadvisor

#9. Piazza Wood Fired Oven

Tripadvisor

#8. Pomodoros Greek & Italian East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 946 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-2360- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10 Buckstone Pl, Asheville, NC 28805-1808- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (253 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 175 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3207- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4 Olde Eastwood Village Blvd Ste 301, Asheville, NC 28803-1696- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (398 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1070 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805-2014

Tripadvisor

#7. Apollo Flame Bistro - Hendersonville road, ASheville, NC

Tripadvisor

#6. Modesto Trattoria

Tripadvisor

#5. Cucina 24

Tripadvisor

#4. Strada Italiano

Tripadvisor

#3. Apollo Flame Bistro - Brevard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 485 Hendersonville Rd Forest Edge Shopping Center Exit 50 off I-40. Biltmore Estate EXIT, Asheville, NC 28803-2765- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (609 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 Page Ave Ste 138 The Historic Grove Arcade, Asheville, NC 28801-2393- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 24 Wall St, Asheville, NC 28801-2710- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (888 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 27 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801-2923- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (540 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1025 Brevard Rd Centre at Biltmore Square, Asheville, NC 28806-8562

Tripadvisor

#2. Chiesa

Tripadvisor

#1. Vinnie's Neighborhood Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (775 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 152 Montford Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-2130- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,878 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 641 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-3541