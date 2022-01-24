ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Asheville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#22. Black Bear Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3094 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2114
#21. Bellagio Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 133 Weaverville Rd Ste 5, Asheville, NC 28804-1288
#20. Del Vecchios

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801
#19. 828 Family Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1854 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2494
#18. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Town Square Blvd Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28803-5066
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Pomodoros Cafe - South Asheville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 75 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC 28803
#16. Vinnie's Neighborhood Italian South Asheville

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1981 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803
#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805
#14. Pizza Mind

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 285 Haywood Rd Suite 10, Asheville, NC 28806-4545
#13. Fresh Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 342 Depot St, Asheville, NC 28801-4311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. 828 Family Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 946 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-2360
#11. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 Buckstone Pl, Asheville, NC 28805-1808
#10. All Souls Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 175 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3207
#9. Piazza Wood Fired Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 Olde Eastwood Village Blvd Ste 301, Asheville, NC 28803-1696
#8. Pomodoros Greek & Italian East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1070 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Apollo Flame Bistro - Hendersonville road, ASheville, NC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 485 Hendersonville Rd Forest Edge Shopping Center Exit 50 off I-40. Biltmore Estate EXIT, Asheville, NC 28803-2765
#6. Modesto Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (609 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Page Ave Ste 138 The Historic Grove Arcade, Asheville, NC 28801-2393
#5. Cucina 24

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24 Wall St, Asheville, NC 28801-2710
#4. Strada Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (888 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 27 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801-2923
#3. Apollo Flame Bistro - Brevard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (540 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1025 Brevard Rd Centre at Biltmore Square, Asheville, NC 28806-8562
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Chiesa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (775 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 152 Montford Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-2130
#1. Vinnie's Neighborhood Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,878 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-3541
- Read more on Tripadvisor

