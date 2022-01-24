ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mhuu_0d3vnxvT00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Atlanta on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRnHJ_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#30. Varasano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2171 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30309-6300
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzUMy_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#29. Nino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1931 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4944
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCe7J_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#28. Varuni Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-5306
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOyst_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#27. Double Zero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1577 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7J7m_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#26. Antica Posta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 519 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24R4Ff_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#25. Slice Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 85 Poplar St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2122
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F07hc_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#24. Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3167 Peachtree Rd NE Ste S, Atlanta, GA 30305-1812
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNpLs_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#23. Nancy’s Chicago Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmUI2_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#22. Crispina Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Cobb Pkwy SE Ste 208, Atlanta, GA 30339-8002
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUIOB_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#21. Bellina Alimentari

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE #131, Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA 30308-1884
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZt0D_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#20. Portofino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3199 Paces Ferry Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30305-1355
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhYlJ_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#19. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1162
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OwDY_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#18. Fritti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqGji_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#17. Amalfi Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geMot_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3202 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umUEq_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#15. Valenza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1441 Dresden Dr NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30319-3582
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrQZ9_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#14. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346-1518
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jWXu_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#13. BoccaLupo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-2458
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COjS4_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 West Peachtree St Suite #1, Atlanta, GA 30308
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QR5Sb_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (948 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3368 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czqwW_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Max's Coal Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (750 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1632
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPva8_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1601 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3162
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWvfs_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sotto Sotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDjOI_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ecco Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 7th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1116
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0Tf6_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pricci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3427
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtZDN_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#5. St. Cecilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-3254
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clGbg_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Pasta Da Pulcinella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1123 Peachtree Walk NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3950
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0WfE_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Tavola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 992 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-3669
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRiv9_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#2. La Grotta Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2637 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3667
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06luZ1_0d3vnxvT00
Tripadvisor

#1. Babette's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 573 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Ga#Varuni Napoli Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy