Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Atlanta on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. Varasano's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2171 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30309-6300
Tripadvisor
#29. Nino's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1931 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4944
Tripadvisor
#28. Varuni Napoli- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-5306
Tripadvisor
#27. Double Zero- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1577 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Tripadvisor
#26. Antica Posta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 519 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2601
Tripadvisor
#25. Slice Downtown- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 85 Poplar St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2122
Tripadvisor
#24. Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3167 Peachtree Rd NE Ste S, Atlanta, GA 30305-1812
Tripadvisor
#23. Nancy’s Chicago Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1920
Tripadvisor
#22. Crispina Ristorante & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Cobb Pkwy SE Ste 208, Atlanta, GA 30339-8002
Tripadvisor
#21. Bellina Alimentari- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE #131, Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA 30308-1884
Tripadvisor
#20. Portofino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3199 Paces Ferry Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30305-1355
Tripadvisor
#19. California Pizza Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1162
Tripadvisor
#18. Fritti- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911
Tripadvisor
#17. Amalfi Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303
Tripadvisor
#16. Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3202 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345-2206
Tripadvisor
#15. Valenza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1441 Dresden Dr NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30319-3582
Tripadvisor
#14. Maggiano's Little Italy- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346-1518
Tripadvisor
#13. BoccaLupo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-2458
Tripadvisor
#12. Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Downtown- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 West Peachtree St Suite #1, Atlanta, GA 30308
Tripadvisor
#11. Maggiano's Little Italy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (948 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3368 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1008
Tripadvisor
#10. Max's Coal Oven Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (750 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1632
Tripadvisor
#9. Maggiano's Little Italy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1601 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3162
Tripadvisor
#8. Sotto Sotto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911
Tripadvisor
#7. Ecco Midtown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 7th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1116
Tripadvisor
#6. Pricci- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3427
Tripadvisor
#5. St. Cecilia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-3254
Tripadvisor
#4. Pasta Da Pulcinella- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1123 Peachtree Walk NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3950
Tripadvisor
#3. La Tavola- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 992 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-3669
Tripadvisor
#2. La Grotta Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2637 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3667
Tripadvisor
#1. Babette's Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 573 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
