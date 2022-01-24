Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Atlanta on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Varasano's Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#29. Nino's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#28. Varuni Napoli

Tripadvisor

#27. Double Zero

Tripadvisor

#26. Antica Posta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2171 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30309-6300- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1931 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4944- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-5306- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1577 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 519 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2601

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Slice Downtown

Tripadvisor

#24. Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#23. Nancy’s Chicago Pizza

Tripadvisor

#22. Crispina Ristorante & Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#21. Bellina Alimentari

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 85 Poplar St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2122- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3167 Peachtree Rd NE Ste S, Atlanta, GA 30305-1812- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1920- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3300 Cobb Pkwy SE Ste 208, Atlanta, GA 30339-8002- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE #131, Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA 30308-1884

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Portofino

Tripadvisor

#19. California Pizza Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#18. Fritti

Tripadvisor

#17. Amalfi Pizza

Tripadvisor

#16. Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3199 Paces Ferry Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30305-1355- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1162- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 309 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3202 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345-2206

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Valenza

Tripadvisor

#14. Maggiano's Little Italy

Tripadvisor

#13. BoccaLupo

Tripadvisor

#12. Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Downtown

Tripadvisor

#11. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1441 Dresden Dr NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30319-3582- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346-1518- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-2458- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 400 West Peachtree St Suite #1, Atlanta, GA 30308- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (948 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3368 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1008

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Max's Coal Oven Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#9. Maggiano's Little Italy

Tripadvisor

#8. Sotto Sotto

Tripadvisor

#7. Ecco Midtown

Tripadvisor

#6. Pricci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (750 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1632- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1601 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3162- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$$$- Address: 313 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 40 7th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1116- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3427

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. St. Cecilia

Tripadvisor

#4. Pasta Da Pulcinella

Tripadvisor

#3. La Tavola

Tripadvisor

#2. La Grotta Ristorante Italiano

Tripadvisor

#1. Babette's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-3254- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, International- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1123 Peachtree Walk NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3950- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 992 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-3669- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2637 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3667- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, French- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 573 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor