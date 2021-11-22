ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

8 best gifts for travelers

By Abbey Ryan, BestReviews
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dr9K5_0d3vnw2k00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which 8 gifts for travelers are best?

The best gifts for people who love to travel make their long journeys easier and their travel experiences more enjoyable. Keep in mind that many travelers choose to pack lightly and others may have limited space in their bags. Great gifts for travel lovers don’t have to take up a lot of room but should offer the recipient a lot of value and enjoyment.

Do you need a few more gift ideas? Check out these gift guides:

Best water filter straw

Regular travelers often find themselves in places or situations where clean water is hard to come by. Water filter straws give users the ability to filter untreated, unclean or contaminated water and make it safe for drinking. Many modern water filtration straws are small enough to fit in a pocket and can remove a minimum of 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria.

Top water filter straw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiWMA_0d3vnw2k00

Sawyer Products MINI Water Filtration System

What you need to know: This well-reviewed water filtration system offers several attachments and flexible drinking choices for high-quality hydration.

What you’ll love: You can filter up to 100,000 gallons of water with this filtration system, all while removing 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria. This product comes in multiple colors and has a portable drinking pouch.

What you should consider: Some users complain that the customer service representatives are hard to contact.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top water filter straw for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40p536_0d3vnw2k00

Membrane Solutions Straw Water Filter

What you need to know: This 4-stage water filter is easy to take with you wherever you go.

What you’ll love: Sold in packs of 1, 2, 4 and 6, this water filter is great for both long and short trips. With excellent water filtration and a sleek design, it’s easy to carry and convenient for any traveler.

What you should consider: This product may not fit in all water bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best portable charger

Portable chargers make traveling easier and are an excellent gift for travel lovers. Having a portable charger means you won’t have to crowd around an outlet at the airport. They are also helpful if you cannot find an outlet or the ones around you don’t work. A portable charger helps ensure you always have power on the go.

Top portable charger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7VDY_0d3vnw2k00

mophie – Powerstation XXL PD (Fast Charge)

What you need to know: You get superfast charging with this Powerstation, making it perfect for anyone spending a long time on the go.

What you’ll love: The 20,000 mAh battery and 18-watt USB-C output allow you to get up to 50 percent battery power in as little as 30 minutes. You can even charge multiple devices at one time. As a bonus, an LED power indicator shows the charging status and current battery life.

What you should consider: Some users find it too bulky, with instructions that aren’t clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top portable charger for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXwSO_0d3vnw2k00

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank

What you need to know: With a slim design and versatile charging, you can take this charger on any flight to stay powered up.

What you’ll love: You can expect Recharge PowerCore with either the micro USB or USB-C ports. This charger is also equipped with trickle charging technology to provide optimized charging for lower-power devices such as earphones.

What you should consider: Displeased users report that it doesn’t charge as quickly as expected or last long enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best packing cubes

You can’t fully appreciate the benefits of packing cubes until you try fitting several weeks-worth of travel apparel and gear into a single carry-on bag. Packing cubes help travelers pack a suitcase more efficiently. The different cube sizes not only help organize a suitcase, but they also allow you to fit more into your bag, making living out of a suitcase for days on end easier.

Top packing cubes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DAvh_0d3vnw2k00

Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes, 3 Various Sizes Travel Luggage Packing Organizers

What you need to know: You can expect quality craftsmanship and a great variety of sizes from this sturdy set of packing cubes.

What you’ll love: Featuring a durable design for even the most rugged traveler, these packing cubes come in three sizes and will last a long time. High-quality nylon with secure interior seams will help keep all the content safe and contained.

What you should consider: The zippers are the least durable part about these packing cubes and some buyers say they break or don’t work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top packing cubes for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119YYH_0d3vnw2k00

OEE Luggage Packing Organizers Packing Cubes Set for Travel

What you need to know: This packing cube set is perfect for more stylish travelers.

What you’ll love: An attractive design with multiple color options isn’t the only thing to love about these packing cubes. The set features six individual packing cubes. Some feature a secure interior buckle to keep all your things neat and in place.

What you should consider: Some users report that the zippers on these bags are of poor quality, so opening and closing can be frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best neck pillows

Whether your favorite traveler prefers plane travel or road trips, proper neck support for naps is a common struggle. Getting a bit of sleep while traveling may be next to impossible unless you have a good neck pillow to make taking a nap more comfortable.

Top neck pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdFub_0d3vnw2k00

TRAVELREST Nest Patented Memory Foam Travel Pillow

What you need to know: You can’t go wrong with this award-winning travel pillow which offers excellent comfort and gentleness with its memory foam cushion.

What you’ll love: A patented nest-shape sets this pillow apart from its competition. Designed to support the head and neck and offer pain relief, it’s the perfect travel companion. An anti-slip back lining allows it to attach to the seat without being bulky.

What you should consider: This pillow has a removable cover, but some users think the zipper is weak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top neck pillow for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCCp3_0d3vnw2k00

TravelMate Memory Foam Neck Pillow with Variable Thickness

What you need to know: This neck pillow provides firmness and extra support, getting the job done at a lower price than a lot of the competition.

What you’ll love: You get extra neck support and a washable pillow cover. A velcro lock and built-in adjustable foam make it comfortable for a variety of users in different travel locations.

What you should consider: This pillow has a thick cover which can cause it to become uncomfortably warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

75 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $25 On Amazon

Buying for other people can be stressful, even if you think you know the person you’re buying for really, really well. But, really, this process should be enjoyable, easy, and result in a gift that will make whoever you’re buying for happy and grateful — and maybe make their life a little more luxurious in the process.
SHOPPING
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
counton2.com

Best gifts for every grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do for your grandpa. It’s no wonder finding the perfect gift can seem overwhelming.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Bacteria#Traveler#Contaminated Water#Bestreviews#Amazon Shop
cw39.com

Travel Mom: Give the gift of travel this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you are looking for a last-minute holiday travel deal or considering giving someone the gift of travel, pay attention, because our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is back with some info you can use. Along with her friend and lifestyle influencer Tommy DiDario. The Travel...
HOUSTON, TX
WANE 15

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump […]
SHOPPING
WANE 15

5 best Black Friday deals under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday has arrived, and shoppers are competing for the best deals of the day — including many popular gifts now priced below $100.  This year, retailers are responding to the demand for budget-priced household, self-care and beauty gifts by slashing prices on best-selling products from […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
WANE 15

13 popular gifts that are already on sale and could sell out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Want to get some online holiday shopping done before you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner? Thousands of items are on sale today, and among them are products that we expect will become the season’s top holiday gift picks. We think they’ll sell out by the end of […]
SHOPPING
WAVY News 10

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
WANE 15

Discounted toys often sell out fast — here are some currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is an ideal time to start your holiday shopping, which is why kids toys are among the most popular items purchased during this event. From babies to toddlers to kids, we’ve got something on this list for all ages. This year, we’re seeing deep […]
SHOPPING
WANE 15

Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best deals for the holidays Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts. This article will be updated with the best deals of the day throughout Black […]
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

From Mini Projectors to a Smart Instant Pot, the Best Tech Gifts on Sale During Black Friday Weekend

Nearly everything we use these days has gotten a “smart” upgrade, from fitness gear and beauty tools to crafting and beyond. You’d be hard-pressed to find a category that hasn’t gotten the high-tech treatment, but that doesn’t mean everything is equipped with a touch screen or requires a smartphone app (though many do offer the best of digital and analog worlds). If you’re looking for the best tech gifts for the holidays, we’ve rounded up ideas for every type of recipient. Whether you’re shopping for a screenwriter, an audiophile, a beauty enthusiast or even someone who wants to unplug more, check...
ELECTRONICS
WWLP

WalletHub ranks 2021’s best gift cards

(WWTI) — Billions of dollars in gift card value has gone unused in recent years, despite gift cards being the most popular type of gift for the 15th consecutive year in 2021, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 50 most popular gift card options across five major categories to rank 2021’s best […]
LIFESTYLE
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy