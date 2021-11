WPXI - North Allegheny High School North Allegheny High School (WPXI)

WEXFORD, Pa. — A “safety investigation” led to a lockdown Monday morning at North Allegheny Senior High School, according to the North Allegheny School District’s superintendent.

The lockdown was put in place around 10:30 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

