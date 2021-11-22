ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deals on popular gifts for everyone on your shopping list

Shopping early has its advantages. If you can get your gift-buying done before the holidays arrive, you’ll be better prepared to relax and enjoy all those special family moments the season brings. Shopping early also means you have the best chance to get the most popular items before they sell out.

We’ve put together a list that includes a dozen of this year’s most popular items, and you don’t have to wait — you can get them on sale right now. We’ve included everything from an Instant Pot to a Lenovo laptop , so you’ll be able to find money-saving deals on the year’s most popular gifts for everyone on your shopping list, including yourself.

Best deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEMGV_0d3vneOu00

Lenovo Ideapad 5i 15-Inch Laptop: $649.99 at Staples (was $899.99)

With its 11th generation Intel Core i7 mobile processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i gives you top performance at an affordable price. The screen offers crisp images, while the user-facing Dolby Audio speakers deliver outstanding sound, all with the familiar feel of Windows 11 Home.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWmI0_0d3vneOu00

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: $399.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $499.99)

With a 60-minute runtime, this vacuum is designed to clean your whole home. The Torque Drive cleaner head digs deep into your carpet to remove ground-in dirt and pet hair, while the whole-machine filtration traps and contains particles as small as 0.3 microns to keep your home as clean as possible.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deuQd_0d3vneOu00

Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6: $249.99 at Amazon (was $449.99)

This dynamic air purifier from Shark offers a powerful combination of ultra-fast and ultra-quiet air cleaning. The anti-allergen multi-filter traps and contains 99.98% of household air pollutants. The unit is capable of purifying up to 1,200 square feet of air, and it can be operated using a remote control.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpmUw_0d3vneOu00

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds: $199 at Amazon (was $279)

One of the most popular gifts this year is a pair of noise-canceling earbuds. This offering is from one of the most trusted names in audio, so it’s sure to please even the most discerning audiophile. The earbuds feature simple tap and swipe controls and the batteries can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOluA_0d3vneOu00

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset: $149.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

This Logitech gaming headset will thrill the gamer in your life. It’s manufactured with durable, high-quality materials that deliver crisp communications and robust audio. The unit offers up to 20 hours of battery life and 15 meters of 2.4GHz wireless range.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fc7Bx_0d3vneOu00

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair: $149.99 at Staples (was $229.99)

You don’t need to be a gamer to enjoy the benefits this sharply designed red and black chair offers. It has a flip-up adjustable arm, a built-in headrest, lumbar support, tilt tension, tilt lock and more. It comes with a 7-year manufacturer’s limited warranty for peace of mind.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxczL_0d3vneOu00

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $79.95 at Amazon (was $139.99)

If you’re on the fence trying to decide between an air fryer or a pressure cooker, consider the latter. This model, in particular, has nine functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer and food warmer. The abundance of safety features and the fingerprint-resistant finish makes this the obvious choice.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHAAy_0d3vneOu00

Facebook Portal: $79 at Amazon (was $179)

The Facebook Portal is so easy to use, it can help keep families close, no matter how many generations there are. This model has a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in the frame. If you need to use it for work, it can connect up to 50 people together at one time with Messenger rooms.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHzIt_0d3vneOu00

3M Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope: $75.98 at Amazon (was $130.08)

As we’ve learned over the past 2 years, it’s important to monitor breathing and heart functionality, and the stethoscope has become a staple in the home first aid kit. This model features an open bell that’s protected by a small diaphragm to keep it dirt- and debris-free.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFgzx_0d3vneOu00

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

If you’re a fan of sodas and sparkling water, you need a SodaStream — this item is a life-changer. It allows you to make healthy fizzy beverages on demand while saving the environment. This set comes with the sparkling water maker, a Co2 cylinder and a 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCqPM_0d3vneOu00

Keurig K Mini Basic Black Single Serve Coffee Maker: $59.99 at Home Depot (was $79.99)

If you like your coffee fresh, hot and often, this mini-brewer is perfect. It’s easy to use and can make hundreds of different 6- to 12-ounce drinks, including coffee, tea, cocoa and iced beverages.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cgeex_0d3vneOu00

Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head: $9.99 at Kohl’s (was $11.99)

Barbie is arguably the most iconic toy ever made. If you have a young child who’s interested in hairstyling, this kit is a winner, as it features multiple hairpieces that can be customized with gems. Since some of the pieces are small, the Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head is recommended for ages 3 and up.

Shop Now

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

