Pennsylvania State

Wolf administration releases first-ever Litter Action Plan and makes call for action in Pa.

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gDAU_0d3vmzei00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration released Pa.’s first-ever Litter Action Plan to look back on the work done by stakeholders from state and local government, businesses, legislature, and other initiatives, and how to make progress in cleaning up over 500 million pieces of litter in Pa.

Governor Wolf was joined by secretaries of Transportation and Environmental Protection, Rep. Mike Sturla and City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace to highlight their anti-littering initiative and call on Pa. to help the problem.

Pa. officials offer guidance on recycling correctly for National Recycling Day

“Pennsylvania is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. It’s a beautiful state with stunning landscapes and bountiful natural resources. But, we’ve got a litter problem,” Gov. Wolf said. “Litter is bad for the environment and our communities, it’s a drain on taxpayer dollars. Today I’m excited to unveil a solution that all 13 million Pennsylvanians can be a part of, it’s a blueprint for a cleaner commonwealth.”

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian says they utilize about $14 million each year to assist with clean-up efforts.

“We recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” Gramian said. “With this commonwealth Litter Action Plan, we’ve provided examples, resources, and calls to action so we can make some transformative change here in Pennsylvania.”

The Dept. of Environmental Protection sponsors the Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative, helping communities with clean-ups in their area’s land and waterways, and has for over 20 years.

National Cleanup Day: how to keep PA beautiful

The two departments teamed up to create the Litter Action Plan and make a call to action to have Pennsylvanians change their behavior when it comes to littering.

“DEP is committed to helping drive a statewide shift to litter prevention,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “If we bring the same energy to litter prevention initiatives that thousands of volunteers have brought to cleaning up litter in their communities, we’ll turn a corner on Pennsylvania’s trash problem. And we’ll gain the community and economic benefits of a healthier environment.”

Mechanicsburg church holds annual Youth Sleepout for the Homeless

To see more about the plan, click here .

abc27 News

We Salute You: Richard Delaware

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Nov. 26, abc27 honors Richard Delaware. Delaware served in the Vietnam War for two terms in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Officer. He currently lives in Dillsburg, York County. We salute you and thank you for your service.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

