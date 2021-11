As first reported yesterday, CHEMED Health Center celebrated the groundbreaking of its site that is underway in South Lakewood. In a tent on the new South Site location where construction has already begun, Dr. Dovid Friedman, CEO of CHEMED addressed the excited crowd and guest of honor Congressman Christopher Smith. “A community health center presents the opportunity to make sure everyone, including the underinsured and uninsured receive quality care. Having the partnerships we have to better the community’s health is something we should celebrate together.” says Dr. Friedman. The South Site address is 1171 River Avenue.

5 DAYS AGO