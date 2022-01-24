alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#15. Mancini's Tuscan Grill

#14. Formaggio's Bistro & Wine Bar

#13. I Love NY Pizza

#12. MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

#11. Five Star Pizza

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3501 SW 2nd Ave Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32607-2814- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2441 NW 43rd St Suite 12, Gainesville, FL 32606-7469- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 2645 SW 91st St # A, Gainesville, FL 32608-2779- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave Unit 100, Gainesville, FL 32608-5078- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 600 NW 75th St Ste D, Gainesville, FL 32607-1693

#10. Carrabba's Italian Grill

#9. Olive Garden

#8. V Pizza & Sidecar - Gainesville

#7. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

#6. Leonardo's Pizza of Millhopper

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3021 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1734- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2711 Clark Butler Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2444- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 115 SE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601-6820- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5200 NW 43rd St Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32606-4484- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4131 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605-3505

#5. Pomodoro Cafe

#4. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

#3. Amelia's

#2. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

#1. Satchel's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9200 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606-7331- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1250 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-5118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 235 S Main St Suite 107. Behind the Hippodrome, Gainesville, FL 32601-1818- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5757 SW 75th St # 101, Gainesville, FL 32608-5504- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,277 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609-8925

