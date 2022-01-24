ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY8SM_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mancini's Tuscan Grill

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3501 SW 2nd Ave Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32607-2814
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kes5p_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#14. Formaggio's Bistro & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2441 NW 43rd St Suite 12, Gainesville, FL 32606-7469
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVHG3_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#13. I Love NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2645 SW 91st St # A, Gainesville, FL 32608-2779
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gz27w_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#12. MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave Unit 100, Gainesville, FL 32608-5078
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ej4Lz_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#11. Five Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 600 NW 75th St Ste D, Gainesville, FL 32607-1693
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJYLL_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#10. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3021 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1734
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgKmy_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#9. Olive Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2711 Clark Butler Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2444
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YaBIM_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#8. V Pizza & Sidecar - Gainesville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 SE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601-6820
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5200 NW 43rd St Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32606-4484
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cx2XS_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#6. Leonardo's Pizza of Millhopper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4131 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605-3505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9oyk_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pomodoro Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9200 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606-7331
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPFUe_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#4. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-5118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VNbp_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#3. Amelia's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 S Main St Suite 107. Behind the Hippodrome, Gainesville, FL 32601-1818
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#2. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5757 SW 75th St # 101, Gainesville, FL 32608-5504
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1qvN_0d3vkzry00
Tripadvisor

#1. Satchel's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609-8925
- Read more on Tripadvisor

