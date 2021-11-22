Confusion and Concern Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

In an interview with Ariel Helwani after the 2021 WWE Survivor Series PPV, Seth Rollins commented on Becky Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair:. “I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight. It’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of, but when you have a falling out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. There was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with and I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonight.”

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO