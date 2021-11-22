Amy Schneider Reveals Who She Wanted to Become the Next 'Jeopardy!' Host

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO