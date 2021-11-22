ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schneider Reveals Who She Wanted to Become the Next 'Jeopardy!' Host

By Ryan Smith
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A host of celebrities have tried out to replace beloved late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek—and new champ Amy Schneider has revealed who she was rooting...

Esquire

'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Revealed His True Feelings About Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer

Never in his wildest dreams did Matt Amodio ever imagine he would join Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer in the game show’s records book. But by the end of his historic 38-game winning streak, Matt was ecstatic to hear from both prodigies when they congratulated him for achieving incredible milestones. Now, he’s looking forward to meeting them in person one day, perhaps on the Jeopardy! stage for a friendly matchup.
realitytitbit.com

Who is the host of Jeopardy now and what is their salary?

Jeopardy is onto its 38th season in 2021. The USA game show has been running since 1964 and sees contestants endure a series of challenges in six different categories. Flipping a regular game show format on its head, Jeopardy sees those taking part given the answers first, before they provide their own questions. Let’s take a look at who the host of Jeopardy is now in 2021.
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: How Long Is Ken Jennings Hosting?

After months with Mayim Bialik at the helm, Jeopardy! looks to Ken Jennings to lead the show through the rest of 2021. The fan-favorite contestant received some of the highest ratings of any guest host appearing on the show over the last year. We’ll see if that trend continues and what it means for the hosting future of arguably the best game show contestant of all time.
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Daughter Shares Pic of Stunning Pumpkin Carving of the Late Host

It’s been nearly a year since “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek‘s death. As the latest season of the hit American game show has seen multiple instances of drama and controversy, fans of the show have slowly moved past the iconic host’s demise. However, obviously, grief strikes at different times and now, the “Jeopardy!” show host‘s daughter shared an image of an insanely stunning pumpkin carving featuring none other than Alex Trebek himself. Check it out.
Popculture

Ken Jennings Says 'Jeopardy!' Producers Deliberately Didn't Tell Him His Episode Would Air on Alex Trebek's Death Anniversary

Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings says that the show's producers misled him about his new guest-hosting stint. The former trivia champion returned to the show on Monday to host for three weeks, and he was not informed that his episodes would begin on the first anniversary of Alex Trebek's death. He said that he has experienced "every possible emotion now" relating to Jeopardy!
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Hilariously Comments on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-in’

On Monday (November 8th), Matt Amodio took to Twitter to hilariously comment on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-In’ during the latest episode of Jeopardy!. “I trust the only reason today’s episode didn’t start with a literal [Ken Jennings]/[Mayim Bialik] tag-in is Jeopardy’s commitment to covid safety,” the former contestant declared on his Twitter account. He also had a gif of a wrestling match.
tvinsider.com

6 Quirky ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants We’ve Loved Over the Years

Throughout the show’s 38 seasons, Jeopardy! has seen many intelligent contestants compete on the legendary quiz show. While many have cemented themselves in the show’s history for breaking records, others remain memorable for different reasons. Game shows are only as interesting as their contestants, and the long-running competition has seen...
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Talks Thoughts on Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings

During a recent interview with Jeopardy!‘s current champion Amy Schneider, the contestant shared her thoughts on co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Schneider has now won six games in a row, and her win streak has already put her in rare company. After five consecutive wins, the Oakland-based engineering manager qualified for the popular game show’s “Tournament of Champions” event. In fact, she dethroned another five-time champion in Andrew He last week to start out her run of victories.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Has Hilarious Reaction to Ken Jennings’ ‘Apology’

Ken Jennings had a zinger on Jeopardy! this week and folks are letting him hear about it on Twitter. His joke? “As Dean Martin may have said. That’s Amore!”. Fans dug the joke for the most part. One Twitter user tweeted, “Too funny!!! No other host would have though of it and you brought it home!! Thank you for keeping your “Ken Jennings” sense of humor!!”
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!‘: Ken Jennings’ Recent Hosting Stint Has Fans Wondering If He’ll Return Full-Time

This season of “Jeopardy!” has been an exciting ride, with a special feature on the show’s hosts since the demise of game show host and icon, Alex Trek. For the most part, “Jeopardy!” has seen “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik filling the role of host. However, more recently, Bialik stepped down to allow “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings to take the host’s stand and now fans are wondering if the game show legend will return full time.
