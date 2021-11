While an old house can often seem like a molehill on paper, reality's version is unfortunately often more akin to a mountain. Time is structural longevity's enemy—the need for upkeep and renovation is difficult, if not impossible, to escape. With each renovation, comes a new design philosophy from a new owner. When Eddie Maestri moved into his Dallas home, it had been renovated in the '90s, but Maestri himself was much more interested in the home's aesthetic predecessor.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO