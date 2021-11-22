ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Authorities fight 2 wildfires in Talladega National Forest, Cheaha State Park temporarily closes

By Tanner Brooks
 6 days ago

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday that they are responding to two wildfires in the Talladega National Forest, which consequently closed down a number of trails and parks, including Cheaha State Park.

Authorities say that the “Fall Branch” wildfire is located between Talladega Scenic Drive/Highway 281 and Alabama Highway 49 east to Cheaha State Park. Approximately 735 acres are burning from this fire.

The “Duck Nest” wildfire is located at the Forest Service Road 651 and 642 intersection. Approximately 200 acres are burning from this fire.

In a Facebook post , Cheaha State Park officials said that the park will remain closed to the public through Tuesday.

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service listed the following trail heads and trails as closed due to the wildfires:

  • Cheaha Trail Head
  • Turnipseed/Highway 281 Trail Head
  • Adams Gap Trail Head
  • Nubbin Creek Trail Head
  • High Falls Trail Head
  • The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha Trail Head south to Adams Gap
  • Chinnabee Silent Trail south of Highway 281
  • Cave Creek Trail
  • Odum Scout Trail
  • Nubbin Creek Trail
