ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand Ending Last COVID Lockdown Measures Despite Falling Short of Vaccine Goal

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that Auckland's COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted and the country would transition to a new "traffic light" system based around vaccine passports, despite not meeting their initial vaccination goal, the Associated Press reported.

While the country avoided outbreaks during the first 18 months of the pandemic, a Delta variant outbreak in August broke that streak. The announcement will remove the last of the lockdown measures implemented in New Zealand's largest city as a response to the variant.

The traffic light system will give color designations to areas to show what kinds of restrictions are needed to control their outbreaks. Green requires few restrictions, yellow requires mask wearing and distancing, and red requires limiting gatherings, even with proof of vaccination. Also, in order to enter public spaces like restaurants and concert venues, New Zealanders will need to show proof of vaccination.

AP reported that Ardern set a target last month to get 90 percent of all eligible people across the country's 20 health districts fully vaccinated before moving the new system. Currently, about 83 percent of New Zealanders ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, though in some health districts the amount falls as low as 73 percent.

"The hard truth is that Delta is here and it is not going away," Ardern said. "And while no country to date has been able to eliminate Delta completely once it's arrived, New Zealand is in a better position than most to tackle it."

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJG1D_0d3vk5xt00

The government has faced increasingly belligerent protests against vaccination requirements and pandemic restrictions. And opinion polls show support for Ardern and her liberal government has slipped since they won a landslide election victory just over a year ago, although they remain more popular than their conservative opponents.

The current outbreak appears to have stabilized somewhat with about 200 new infections reported each day, most of them in Auckland. About 85 New Zealanders are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and the nation has reported just 40 virus deaths from a population of 5 million since the pandemic began.

Opposition lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT Party, said the government should have reopened sooner but had been delaying in order to get its vaccine passport system operational.

Ardern had previously announced that a border around Auckland which has stopped most people from leaving the city will be removed on December 15, allowing Aucklanders to travel over the Christmas holiday period but raising fears among some health experts that it will cause the virus to spread more rapidly throughout the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dF5v4_0d3vk5xt00

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Auckland lockdown to end as New Zealand tries new virus tack

The prime minister said New Zealand would move into a traffic light system based around the use of vaccine passports from December 2. Bars, restaurants and gyms can reopen in Auckland from early December but customers will be required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
BBC

Covid-19: Is my vaccine wearing off? Plus, the Dutch ask when will lockdowns end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. Doctors and the UK's Health Security Agency have warned that waning immunity is leading to deaths, even of people who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine. But how does your immune system work and how much protection are we left with? BBC health and science correspondent James Gallagher takes a closer look.
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

New Zealand to End Tough COVID Curbs, Adopt New Virus-Fighting System

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand will adopt a new system of living with the coronavirus virus from Dec. 3, which will end tough restrictions and allow businesses to operate in its biggest city, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. New Zealand remained largely COVID-19 free until August but has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#New Zealanders#Vaccinations#The Associated Press#Ap
AFP

New Zealand to scrap lockdowns early next month

New Zealand will end a three-and-a-half-month lockdown in the country's largest city Auckland early next month as it adopts a new coronavirus control strategy, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Ardern said that from 11:59pm on December 2, New Zealand would adopt a new Covid-19 response -- first flagged last month -- that aims to contain the highly contagious Delta variant, rather than attempting to eliminate it completely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar falls below 70

The New Zealand dollar has extended its losses at the start of the week. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6970, down 0.40% on the day. The deterioration in risk sentiment sent the New dollar sharply lower on Friday, as the currency fell 0.68% and ended the week just below the 70 level, at 0.6999. There are trouble spots across the globe which are making investors nervous. In Europe, Covid has resurged in a fourth wave, which will likely lead to lockdowns. In China, the central bank has taken measures to limit speculation in the yuan and stem its appreciation. Finally, the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine could lead to a military escalation. These hotspots have resulted in a risk-off environment which is weighing on minor currencies like the New Zealand dollar.
BUSINESS
BBC

New Zealand to reopen to vaccinated visitors

New Zealand has unveiled its plans to reopen borders and will allow foreigners to enter next year. Fully vaccinated visitors can enter from 30 April, and will have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival. More New Zealanders will be allowed to travel home from early next year as well,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Australia
NBC News

New Zealand politician cycles to hospital in labor, gives birth

New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter got on her bicycle early on Sunday and headed to the hospital. She was already in labor and she gave birth an hour later. “Big news!” the Greens politician posted on her Facebook page a few hours later. “At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labor, but it did end up happening.”
AUSTRALIA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy