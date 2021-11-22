ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse Refuses to Become Poster Boy for Conservatives

By Anders Anglesey
 6 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse said he supports Black Lives Matter, a movement largely opposed by registered...

Judy Stansbury
6d ago

Kyle was found innocent as the evidence showed—this should have nothing to do with Republicans, Democrats, race, gun laws or BLM. I think he was a good kid with good intentions that had intentions of helping. He shot 3 men because he feared for his life. After learning the history of all three, I would say he made a good call. From this point all—there should be no news on the subject!

Nancy Nma
6d ago

No one believes you Kyle. Hope you’re looking over your shoulder every single day of your life. Do you have blood on your hands. You should be in prison for murder

Michael Garcia
6d ago

you better take that get out of jail free card and lay low

