ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Waukesha Person of Interest Appeared to Use Same Red SUV In Music Video

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the Associated Press that 39-year-old Darrell Brooks was a person of interest in connection with the parade...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 30

Fred's here
6d ago

anyone notice a difference in the coverage so far, no speculation on motive or mention of race, will they make excuses as it appears some have already

Reply(1)
10
Guest
6d ago

Our judicial system is responsible for this. This person was and is a criminal that just killed and injured innocent people. The system had the opportunity and means to stop this person long before this happened. Innocent people are dead because of lawyers, and a poor judicial system that cannot or will not, prosecute multiple offenders.

Reply
4
Topper Thompson
6d ago

So Rev Jackson shows up in Wisconsin and incites the BLM to Violence Children Grandmother's and a Priest PAY THE PRICE!!!

Reply
5
Related
Black Enterprise

Rapper Darrell Brooks Wanted For Waukesha, WI, Christmas Parade Tragedy

A person of interest has been identified in Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, WI, Sunday that killed five people and injured more than 40. Darrell Brooks, 39, is currently being questioned over the deadly crash by law enforcement officials, according to NBC News, but has not been charged with a crime at this point. CNN reported Brooks may have been fleeing the scene of another crime when he drove into the Waukesha parade route.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS News

Waukesha parade crash victim remembered as "a beautiful person"

The sixth deceased victim of the Waukesha parade crash was identified as 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. The alleged driver, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, appeared in court Tuesday and may now face additional charges. John Kulich's wife, Jane, was one of the other five people killed. "She was a beautiful person, not only...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOXBusiness

GoFundMe pulls fundraiser for Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks

GoFundMe has removed a fundraiser for Darrell Brooks Jr., who has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide after Sunday's Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha. A GoFundMe was created for Brooks in an effort to raise $5 million, the bail amount Waukesha Court Commissioner Kevin M. Costello set...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
WBAY Green Bay

Police: “Some fatalities” after vehicle plows through Waukesha Christmas parade, person of interest in custody

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers issued an order to lower flags to half-staff through sunset Monday out of respect for victims in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.
WAUKESHA, WI
Syracuse.com

5 dead in Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade: Was SUV driver fleeing crime?

A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven’t yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Suv#The Associated Press#Wdjt News
New York Post

Girl, 11, injured in Waukesha rampage tells doctors to ‘glue me back together’

An 11-year-old girl who was hurt in the deadly Christmas parade rampage in Wisconsin told doctors to “glue me back together,” according to a report. Jessalyn Torres lost her kidney and suffered a broken pelvis, lacerations to the lungs and remaining kidney, as well as internal bleeding when Darrell Brooks allegedly plowed through the crowd Sunday in Waukesha, the Sun reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Waukesha Christmas parade horror: Who are the victims?

Five people are dead and at leat 48 are injured, officials say, after a vehicle plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, over the weekend. The five deceased victims are 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, and 52-year-old Jane Kulich. The Milwaukee Dancing...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

‘I stopped to help one boy – his legs were buckled under him ... and he was just shaking’: Grandmother recalls horror of Waukesha attack

The American flag was flying at half-mast on Monday in Waukesha, Wisconsin as thousands of shocked and crying locals gathered outside the town’s library for a vigil after a motorist plowed through an annual Christmas parade a day earlier.Five people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday when the SUV mowed down paradegoers, including a group of “dancing grannies” and a high school band.On Monday evening, residents were gathering outside a favourite local watering hole, The Destination, where free shuttles were ferrying people to the vigil about a half-mile away.Tricia Tucker, 52, saw the whole disaster unfold; she lives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy