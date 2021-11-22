Waukesha Person of Interest Appeared to Use Same Red SUV In Music Video
Law enforcement sources confirmed to the Associated Press that 39-year-old Darrell Brooks was a person of interest in connection with the parade...www.newsweek.com
Law enforcement sources confirmed to the Associated Press that 39-year-old Darrell Brooks was a person of interest in connection with the parade...www.newsweek.com
anyone notice a difference in the coverage so far, no speculation on motive or mention of race, will they make excuses as it appears some have already
Our judicial system is responsible for this. This person was and is a criminal that just killed and injured innocent people. The system had the opportunity and means to stop this person long before this happened. Innocent people are dead because of lawyers, and a poor judicial system that cannot or will not, prosecute multiple offenders.
So Rev Jackson shows up in Wisconsin and incites the BLM to Violence Children Grandmother's and a Priest PAY THE PRICE!!!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 30