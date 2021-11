CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Representative Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton) has entered the race for Texas lieutenant governor. Beckley, who was first elected in 2018, says it is crucial that the Texas government work for the people. She says her top priorities include fixing the electrical grid, expanding Medicaid, fully funding public education and legalizing marijuana – all things she says will lead to ‘economic prosperity and health for all Texans.’ Beckley was one of the Texas state representatives who broke quorum and fled to Washington, D.C. in order to prevent the passage of what they called the ‘most repressive voter suppression bill since the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO