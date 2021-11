Live from New York, it's... Simu Liu! The actor known for playing the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is having a busy month in the Big Apple. Not only is Liu hosting Saturday Night Live this week, but he will also be swinging by Sesame Street for a Thanksgiving Day special that is set to introduce the first Asian American muppet. Liu is one of a few Marvel stars who have been asked to host SNL this season, taking the Studio 8H stage only one week after Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantunmania's Jonathan Majors. Liu took to Instagram yesterday to express his excitement (and nerves) over his upcoming sketch show appearance.

