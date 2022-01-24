ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfHfz_0d3vjdf100
alfernec // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guojZ_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#30. Solare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2820 Roosevelt Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92106-6146
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gs2Dq_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#29. Operacaffe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 835 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297YgP_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#28. Osteria Panevino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (711 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 722 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljdRf_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#27. Mona Lisa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (406 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2061 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-1721
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGSkM_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#26. Solunto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1643 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzF7h_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#25. Asti Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (585 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 728 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYPgj_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#24. Davanti Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1655 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oALID_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#23. Mimmo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (519 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1743 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yt183_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#22. Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,935 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBidP_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#21. Manhattan of La Jolla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7766 Fay Ave Empress Hotel, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brbZI_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#20. Piacere Mio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1947 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92102-1137
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQBdw_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#19. Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1646 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEzx8_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#18. Pizza Nova

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5050 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2386
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvF6N_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#17. Il Fornaio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (999 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1333 1st St, Coronado, CA 92118-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39C9DT_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#16. Landini's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1827 India St Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101-2519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVsux_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#15. Pizza Bella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2707 Congress St Old Town, San Diego, CA 92110-2758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oj8M6_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#14. Monello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 750 W Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101-2203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRXNO_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#13. Bencotto Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (664 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 750 W Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101-2203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NfhB_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#12. Osteria Romantica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2151 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClMJL_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#11. Buon Appetito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1609 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNoxU_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#10. Pomodoro Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2833 Avenida de Portugal, San Diego, CA 92106-2704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVKJK_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#9. Civico 1845

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1845 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teedC_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#8. Catania

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7863 Girard Ave Suite 301, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BZ3g_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#7. Piatti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (868 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2182 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EM0tI_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#6. Basic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 410 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNLHE_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#5. Camp Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (929 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 505 Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101-1634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im2BL_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#4. Buona Forchetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102-1511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slDEj_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#3. Enoteca Adriano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4864 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109-2623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkQuU_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#2. Italianissimo Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 323 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ivtk_0d3vjdf100
Tripadvisor

#1. Parma Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3850 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3141
- Read more on Tripadvisor

