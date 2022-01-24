ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Greensboro on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 West Gate City Blvd Em frente ao Kouri Convention Center, Greensboro, NC 27407
Tripadvisor

#28. Bella Mia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4620 Woody Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406-8779
Tripadvisor

#27. Nostra Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3900 W Market St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27407-1353
Tripadvisor

#26. Giovanni's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5831 High Point Rd Greensboro nc 27407, Greensboro, NC 27407-7004
Tripadvisor

#25. Elizabeth's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3607 Groometown Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-6525
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Rioja! A Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1603 Battleground Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408-8050
Tripadvisor

#23. Mario's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4215 West Wendover Avenue #a, Greensboro, NC 27407
Tripadvisor

#22. Elizabeth's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3927 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-9499
Tripadvisor

#21. Elizabeth's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2116 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408-7102
Tripadvisor

#20. Pollo Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 602 Hickory Ridge Dr Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27409-9531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Vito's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2258 Golden Gate Dr, Greensboro, NC 27405-4302
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. Elizabeth's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5607 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4276
Tripadvisor

#17. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4618
Tripadvisor

#16. Olive Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403-3638
Tripadvisor

#15. Slices Pizza by Tony

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 401 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. The Corner Slice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2020
Tripadvisor

#13. Milano Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 343 North Carolina 68, Greensboro, NC 27409
Tripadvisor

#12. Pizzeria L'Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 219B S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602
Tripadvisor

#11. Villa Rosa Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6010 Landmark Center Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-2633
Tripadvisor

#10. Cafe Pasta & Grille'

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 State St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27408-2154
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Mediterraneo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455-2779
Tripadvisor

#8. Elizabeth's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1218 Bridford Pkwy Unit G Unit G, Greensboro, NC 27407-2699
Tripadvisor

#7. Pavilion Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2010 W Vandalia Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-7618
Tripadvisor

#6. Positano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2605 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408-4818
Tripadvisor

#5. Embur

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Peruvian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 107 Smyres Pl, Greensboro, NC 27403-1727
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3324 W. Friendly Ave Friendly Center, Greensboro, NC 27410
Tripadvisor

#3. Osteria Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1310 Westover Ter Suite 101-A, Greensboro, NC 27408-7921
Tripadvisor

#2. Pastabilities

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1726 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-7905
Tripadvisor

#1. Salvino Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2917 Battleground Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

