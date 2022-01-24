Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Greensboro on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#29. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 West Gate City Blvd Em frente ao Kouri Convention Center, Greensboro, NC 27407
#28. Bella Mia- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4620 Woody Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406-8779
#27. Nostra Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3900 W Market St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27407-1353
#26. Giovanni's Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5831 High Point Rd Greensboro nc 27407, Greensboro, NC 27407-7004
#25. Elizabeth's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3607 Groometown Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-6525
#24. Rioja! A Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1603 Battleground Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408-8050
#23. Mario's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4215 West Wendover Avenue #a, Greensboro, NC 27407
#22. Elizabeth's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3927 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-9499
#21. Elizabeth's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2116 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408-7102
#20. Pollo Pizza Pasta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 602 Hickory Ridge Dr Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27409-9531
#19. Vito's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2258 Golden Gate Dr, Greensboro, NC 27405-4302
#18. Elizabeth's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5607 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4276
#17. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4618
#16. Olive Garden- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403-3638
#15. Slices Pizza by Tony- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 401 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2523
#14. The Corner Slice- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2020
#13. Milano Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 343 North Carolina 68, Greensboro, NC 27409
#12. Pizzeria L'Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 219B S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602
#11. Villa Rosa Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6010 Landmark Center Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-2633
#10. Cafe Pasta & Grille'- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 State St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27408-2154
#9. Mediterraneo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455-2779
#8. Elizabeth's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1218 Bridford Pkwy Unit G Unit G, Greensboro, NC 27407-2699
#7. Pavilion Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2010 W Vandalia Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-7618
#6. Positano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2605 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408-4818
#5. Embur- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Peruvian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 107 Smyres Pl, Greensboro, NC 27403-1727
#4. Bravo! Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3324 W. Friendly Ave Friendly Center, Greensboro, NC 27410
#3. Osteria Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1310 Westover Ter Suite 101-A, Greensboro, NC 27408-7921
#2. Pastabilities- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1726 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-7905
#1. Salvino Cucina Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2917 Battleground Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408
