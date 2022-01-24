ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9oP4_0d3vjGYQ00
alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9lHN_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#30. La Tomate

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (617 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-1108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ypja_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Urbana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (459 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2121 P St NW, Washington DC, DC 20037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Za00h_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Ristorante Piccolo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1068 31st St NW Historic Georgetown, Washington DC, DC 20007-4405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6Hts_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (488 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20015-2080
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxDaa_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Dupont Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1637 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2433
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYAVh_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Washington D.C.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,796 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 425 7th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2229
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DX8qT_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3282 M St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3624
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gV6Da_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Red Hen DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1822 1st St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-1067
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVHqi_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Vapiano M Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 M. St NW, Washington DC, DC 20003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0jBP_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Two Amys

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (516 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3715 Macomb St NW Lowr, Washington DC, DC 20016-3868
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEPRa_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Smith

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 F St NW Penn Quarter, Washington DC, DC 20004-1417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O4by_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ella's Wood-Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (752 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 9th St NW Entrance on 9th St. Between F & G, Washington DC, DC 20004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SVxX_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Fiola Mare DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,075 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3050 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-5122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ja3pK_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Osteria Morini

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Water St SE Suite 109, Washington DC, DC 20003-3734
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJQdF_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ristorante La Perla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2600 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 101, Washington DC, DC 20037-1609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qg1fW_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sfoglina Van Ness

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4445 Connecticut Ave NW Park Van Ness building, Washington DC, DC 20008-2302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbnWU_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Al Tiramisu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2014 P St NW, Washington DC, DC 20036-5923
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSJv7_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Centrolina Mercato E Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 974 Palmer Aly NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgEHr_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Sfoglina Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1099 New York Ave NW Entrance at 11th and New York Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ibgyb_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Siroc Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 915 15th St NW Ste A, Washington DC, DC 20005-2302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giQMA_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#10. RPM Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-1341
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKY5w_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pizzeria Paradiso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2003 P St NW Dupont Circle, Washington DC, DC 20036-5910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLk7k_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#8. il Canale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1065 31st St NW Georgetown, Washington DC, DC 20007-4408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I47xL_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#7. &pizza - K Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1400 K St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224HlZ_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Floriana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1602 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYOmP_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ristorante TOSCA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (641 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1112 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQpX8_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Filomena Ristorante - Georgetown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1063 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dakOG_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pi Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 910 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237Zz2_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Fiola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (915 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Enter at 678 Indiana Ave, Washington DC, DC 20004-2601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1HKK_0d3vjGYQ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Tortino Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1228 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4264
- Read more on Tripadvisor

