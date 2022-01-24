alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. La Tomate

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (617 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1701 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-1108

Tripadvisor

#29. Urbana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (459 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2121 P St NW, Washington DC, DC 20037

Tripadvisor

#28. Ristorante Piccolo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1068 31st St NW Historic Georgetown, Washington DC, DC 20007-4405

Tripadvisor

#27. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (488 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20015-2080

Tripadvisor

#26. Dupont Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1637 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2433

Tripadvisor

#25. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Washington D.C.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,796 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 425 7th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2229

Tripadvisor

#24. Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3282 M St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3624

Tripadvisor

#23. The Red Hen DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1822 1st St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-1067

Tripadvisor

#22. Vapiano M Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 M. St NW, Washington DC, DC 20003

Tripadvisor

#21. Two Amys

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (516 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3715 Macomb St NW Lowr, Washington DC, DC 20016-3868

Tripadvisor

#20. The Smith

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 901 F St NW Penn Quarter, Washington DC, DC 20004-1417

Tripadvisor

#19. Ella's Wood-Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (752 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 610 9th St NW Entrance on 9th St. Between F & G, Washington DC, DC 20004

Tripadvisor

#18. Fiola Mare DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,075 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3050 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-5122

Tripadvisor

#17. Osteria Morini

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 301 Water St SE Suite 109, Washington DC, DC 20003-3734

Tripadvisor

#16. Ristorante La Perla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2600 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 101, Washington DC, DC 20037-1609

Tripadvisor

#15. Sfoglina Van Ness

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4445 Connecticut Ave NW Park Van Ness building, Washington DC, DC 20008-2302

Tripadvisor

#14. Al Tiramisu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (409 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2014 P St NW, Washington DC, DC 20036-5923

Tripadvisor

#13. Centrolina Mercato E Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 974 Palmer Aly NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4508

Tripadvisor

#12. Sfoglina Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1099 New York Ave NW Entrance at 11th and New York Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4411

Tripadvisor

#11. Siroc Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 915 15th St NW Ste A, Washington DC, DC 20005-2302

Tripadvisor

#10. RPM Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 650 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-1341

Tripadvisor

#9. Pizzeria Paradiso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2003 P St NW Dupont Circle, Washington DC, DC 20036-5910

Tripadvisor

#8. il Canale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1065 31st St NW Georgetown, Washington DC, DC 20007-4408

Tripadvisor

#7. &pizza - K Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1400 K St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20005

Tripadvisor

#6. Floriana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1602 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2404

Tripadvisor

#5. Ristorante TOSCA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (641 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1112 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1308

Tripadvisor

#4. Filomena Ristorante - Georgetown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,650 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1063 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3605

Tripadvisor

#3. Pi Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 910 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1404

Tripadvisor

#2. Fiola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (915 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Enter at 678 Indiana Ave, Washington DC, DC 20004-2601

Tripadvisor

#1. Tortino Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1228 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4264

