Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#16. CJ's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 54 Spring St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5587

#15. Bettelli's Villa

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 560 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907

#14. Ricci's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 155 Park Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-4926

#13. Pronto Via Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 16R S Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1705

#12. Frank's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 198 S. Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

#11. Dave Colarusso's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 W End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706-5448

#10. Dino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 28 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6810

#9. Pasquale's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1190 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706

#8. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 405 N River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-2505

#7. Serpico Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 230 E End Ctr Joe Amato East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

#6. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 561 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

#5. Rodano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-2502

#4. The Dough Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 570 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907

#3. Buona Sera

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1287 N Washington St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705-1819

#2. Cafe Toscana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Public Sq, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1701

#1. Rustic Kitchen Bistro & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1280 Highway 315 Blvd Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-7002

