Wilkes-barre, PA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLpmf_0d3vjC1W00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhW7g_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#16. CJ's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 54 Spring St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5587
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d7XQ_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bettelli's Villa

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 560 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JDRq_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ricci's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 155 Park Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-4926
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ri5jt_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#13. Pronto Via Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 16R S Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1705
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OY55V_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#12. Frank's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 198 S. Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATrE6_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#11. Dave Colarusso's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 W End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706-5448
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0iMf_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#10. Dino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 28 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6810
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWphV_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pasquale's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1190 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nbh25_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#8. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 405 N River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-2505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIoBc_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#7. Serpico Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 230 E End Ctr Joe Amato East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkoK1_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#6. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 561 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WwGz_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#5. Rodano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-2502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2955Nf_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Dough Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 570 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBo5J_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#3. Buona Sera

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1287 N Washington St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705-1819
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uv6Qd_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#2. Cafe Toscana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Public Sq, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1701
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpvU3_0d3vjC1W00
Tripadvisor

#1. Rustic Kitchen Bistro & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1280 Highway 315 Blvd Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-7002
