Elmira, NY

EPD and Program of P.E.A.C.E. begin Ring Neighbors program in Elmira

By Tara Lynch
 6 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Program of P.E.A.C.E. and Elmira Police are collaborating to begin outfitting neighborhoods with new Ring Doorbell technology to ultimately make the community safer. In June, the two organizations announced this new collaboration, inviting community members to report criminal activity or emergencies through its new partnership with Ring .

“We’re going to crime-heavy neighborhoods and we’re going to supply the area with free Ring devices. The device will connect to the police department, so if there’s a crime in the area, it will be seen on the Ring doorbell camera by the resident and police department,” Program of P.E.A.C.E. Co-Founder Willie Owens told 18 News.

The new devices will be coming to the Elmira community within the coming weeks and Owens hopes to outfit the entire city with the new technology.

Ring’s Neighbors App allows users to share real-time information, photos and videos of local crime incidents so fellow residents can stay informed.

The Neighbors App uses your address to create a radius around your home. If anyone shares an alert on the app about crime or safety within that radius, you’ll get a notification on your phone and tablet. Conversely, if you share an alert on the app about a crime or safety issue in your radius, your neighbors will also get a notification on their phones and tablets. You can then comment on these alerts to provide additional information about local issues, give tips to avoid affected areas, share photos or videos to help neighbors stay on the lookout, etc.

You can narrow your radius to only focus on hyper-local issues. Or if you live in a more rural location, you can expand your radius to include nearby communities and landmarks.

RING WEBSITE

According to Lt. William Solt, the Elmira Police Department can view residents’ posts and “chime in” with relevant updates or safety alerts.

You do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone with a smartphone can download the app to receive updates and share information.

