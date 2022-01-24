Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Rochester on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Valicia's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2155 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14606-3940

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Rocky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 190 Jay St, Rochester, NY 14608-1621

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Tony Pepperoni

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4164 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-5224

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Davinci's of Greece

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1550 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14615-2405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Nick's Sea Breeze Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4581 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14622-1344

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Roncone's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 232 Lyell Ave, Rochester, NY 14608-1319

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Corso - Italian Eatery & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 125 E Main St Hyatt Regency Rochester, Rochester, NY 14604-1605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Branca Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 280 E Broad St Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14604-1720

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Giuseppe's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 40 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606-5206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Papa Joe's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 485 Spencerport Rd # Front, Rochester, NY 14606-4822

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Bella Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626-4116

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Mr. Dominic's at the Lake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4699 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612-2167

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Charley Brown's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1675 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625-2560

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Grappa Italian Nouveau

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 30 Celebration Dr, Rochester, NY 14620-2664

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bacco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 263 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2723

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Restaurant Fiorella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5 Rochester Public Market, Rochester, NY 14609

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Benucci's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-5513

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Agatina's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2967 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624-2415

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Veneto Woodfired Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 318 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604-2610

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Panzari's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 321 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY 14608-2708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Red Fedele's Brook House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 920 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626-3467

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Lamplighter Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 831 Fetzner Rd (Corner of Maiden Lane), Rochester, NY 14626-1897

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Polizzi's

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 274 N Goodman St Suite D108, Village Gate, Rochester, NY 14607-1154

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Osteria Rocco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 165 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3526

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Tony D’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 288 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY 14608-2707

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Park Avenue Pub & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 650 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2943

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Delmonico's Italian Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 125 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-1607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Ristorante Lucano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1815 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610-1823

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Pane Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 175 N Water St, Rochester, NY 14604-1131

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Pasta Villa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1313 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14621-2004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor