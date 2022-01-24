ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0wHa_0d3vj9Sa00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Rochester on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C88mL_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#30. Valicia's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2155 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14606-3940
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPvos_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#29. Rocky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 190 Jay St, Rochester, NY 14608-1621
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwhDs_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#28. Tony Pepperoni

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4164 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-5224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8Ns2_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#27. Davinci's of Greece

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1550 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14615-2405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOc5x_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#26. Nick's Sea Breeze Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4581 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14622-1344
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYQtT_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#25. Roncone's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 232 Lyell Ave, Rochester, NY 14608-1319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMQnM_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#24. Corso - Italian Eatery & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 E Main St Hyatt Regency Rochester, Rochester, NY 14604-1605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsOWX_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#23. Branca Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 280 E Broad St Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14604-1720
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4babJp_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#22. Giuseppe's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606-5206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaDNc_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#21. Papa Joe's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 485 Spencerport Rd # Front, Rochester, NY 14606-4822
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXK6l_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bella Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626-4116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOp8o_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#19. Mr. Dominic's at the Lake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4699 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612-2167
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004eFf_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#18. Charley Brown's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1675 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625-2560
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCZSm_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#17. Grappa Italian Nouveau

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Celebration Dr, Rochester, NY 14620-2664
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhAd3_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bacco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 263 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2723
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6Kf2_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#15. Restaurant Fiorella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5 Rochester Public Market, Rochester, NY 14609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FR3C6_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#14. Benucci's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-5513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OftX_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#13. Agatina's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2967 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624-2415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvY4m_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#12. Veneto Woodfired Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604-2610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFNe9_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#11. Panzari's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 321 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY 14608-2708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvZz3_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#10. Red Fedele's Brook House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 920 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626-3467
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzm6T_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#9. Lamplighter Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 831 Fetzner Rd (Corner of Maiden Lane), Rochester, NY 14626-1897
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTFqJ_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#8. Polizzi's

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 274 N Goodman St Suite D108, Village Gate, Rochester, NY 14607-1154
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQ5Gx_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#7. Osteria Rocco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3526
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGc7b_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tony D’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 288 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY 14608-2707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhvQ7_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#5. Park Avenue Pub & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2943
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MN2ms_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#4. Delmonico's Italian Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-1607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jjtd_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ristorante Lucano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1815 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610-1823
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jvg88_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pane Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 175 N Water St, Rochester, NY 14604-1131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2FFu_0d3vj9Sa00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pasta Villa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1313 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14621-2004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Ristorante Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy