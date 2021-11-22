Austin FC opens 2022 season at Q2 Stadium against FC Cincinnati, league’s worst team in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Verde and Black will be back in Q2 Stadium in a few months.

Austin FC will host FC Cincinnati at 5 p.m., Feb. 26 in its 2022 season opener after finishing 12th out of 13 teams in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference in its inaugural season.

Team officials said broadcast details will be released closer to the start of the season.

In its inaugural season, Austin FC was the only team to sell out all 17 of its home matches, the club said. Austin FC had an average attendance of 20,738, the fifth-highest in the league.

Austin FC began its first season with eight away matches as construction wrapped up at Q2 Stadium. The club played its first match at home June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes and picked it up its first home win in emphatic fashion, a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on July 1.

Next season’s opener will be the first-ever match between the two clubs and just the third time Austin FC will play a team from the Eastern Conference. FC Cincinnati was the league’s worst team in 2021, finishing with just four wins and 20 points in the 14-team conference.

