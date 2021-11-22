Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights Are Illuminating The Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s New Holiday Trail

Join the Brooklyn Botanic Garden for their first-ever light show this holiday season.

The holiday bucket list just keeps growing! On top of your annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Lighting , Fifth Avenue Decorations , & Holiday Markets , a dazzling new lights show, Lightscape, is brightening BBG like never before.

Walk along an enchanting trail through the landscape of more than 1 million lights to a curated soundtrack at this beautiful spectacle that will having you “ooo-ing” & “awing” the whole way through.

Created to showcase & celebrate nature’s beauty in the winter months, visitors will experience incredible lights sculptures, & vibrant effects on the BBG’s landscapes that will illuminate the many trees and water features.

Additionally, visitors will encounter international showstoppers such as Sea of Light, Fire Garden, and the Winter Cathedral Tunnel, along with new works from local artists and a series of poems by author Jacqueline Woodson.

Food & drinks are available at stops along the trail, and visitors are more than encouraged to take as many gorgeous photos as they please!

Lightscape will run from November 19, 2021–January 9, 2022. Tickets range from $16-$34, with off-peak discounts available on December 1, 8, 9, January 6. Get yours here.