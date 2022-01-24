Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Rinaldi's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

- Price: $

- Address: 5029 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-4533

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Stresa Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2710 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-4010

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Taste of Italy at Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 1709 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406-1505

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Lynora's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1969

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Amici Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 801 Village Blvd Suite 306, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-1935

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Pescatore Ristorante

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1600 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-6502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Zuccarelli Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4595 Okeechobee Blvd Ste. 126, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-4674

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Hot Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 123 S Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5504

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Leo's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4065 N Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-7438

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Clematis Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 523 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Nico's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 301 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-4611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Trevini Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 290 Sunset Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Sant ambroeus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4048

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Cafe Flora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 240 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-6029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Cucina Pizza by Design

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1855 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Marketplace at Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-2063

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe Centro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2409 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-5909

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Brio Tuscan Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 563 S Rosemary Ave City Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. City Pizza Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 632 Hibiscus St Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6032

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Cafe Sapori

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 205 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-2737

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Grato

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1901 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7701

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Marcello's La Sirena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6316 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-4330

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Bice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (436 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 313 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ristorante Santucci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 610 Clematis St Suite CU-1, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5398

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Renato's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (546 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4610

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (460 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 550 S Rosemary Ave Brio City Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6039

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Maison Carlos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3010 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Lynora's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 207 Clematis St Suite 234, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5512

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (772 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Il Bellagio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (883 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 S Rosemary Ave Suite 170, CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6314

- Read more on Tripadvisor