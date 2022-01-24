ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5coe_0d3vj5vg00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waB3E_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#29. Rinaldi's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 5029 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-4533
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckcGc_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#28. Stresa Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2710 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-4010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Roaln_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#27. Taste of Italy at Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1709 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406-1505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0gUg_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#26. Lynora's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1969
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sjs6T_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#25. Amici Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 Village Blvd Suite 306, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-1935
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLV4X_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#24. Pescatore Ristorante

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-6502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4izS_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#23. Zuccarelli Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4595 Okeechobee Blvd Ste. 126, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-4674
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Szpf_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#22. Hot Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 S Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k7ve_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#21. Leo's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4065 N Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-7438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW7FE_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#20. Clematis Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 523 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPI2M_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#19. Nico's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 301 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-4611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBvLK_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#18. Trevini Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 290 Sunset Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLgO0_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#17. Sant ambroeus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4048
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hd8EF_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#16. Cafe Flora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 240 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-6029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEYxl_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#15. Cucina Pizza by Design

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1855 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Marketplace at Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-2063
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtPbp_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe Centro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2409 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-5909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SG82_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#13. Brio Tuscan Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 563 S Rosemary Ave City Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoS3F_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#12. City Pizza Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 632 Hibiscus St Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369RDt_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#11. Cafe Sapori

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 205 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-2737
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXKz6_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#10. Grato

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv6n2_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#9. Marcello's La Sirena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6316 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-4330
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoLgU_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fRFU_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ristorante Santucci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 610 Clematis St Suite CU-1, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5398
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCCf1_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#6. Renato's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (546 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Yj2Z_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#5. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 550 S Rosemary Ave Brio City Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6039
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeMeK_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#4. Maison Carlos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3010 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APnzY_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#3. Lynora's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 207 Clematis St Suite 234, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xRbw_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#2. City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (772 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH4XC_0d3vj5vg00
Tripadvisor

#1. Il Bellagio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (883 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 S Rosemary Ave Suite 170, CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
West Palm Beach, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Italian Food#Italian Restaurant#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#Deli Price#Pizza
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy