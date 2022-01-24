Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#28. Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen Pizza

Tripadvisor

#27. Sportivo Primo featuring Duca's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#26. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#25. Duca's

Tripadvisor

#24. Rocco's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Ste E, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4035- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4 S Cascade Ave Antlers Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1653- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 513 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 236 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-3720- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3802 Maizeland Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909-1606

Tripadvisor

#23. Fratelli Ristorante Italiano

Tripadvisor

#22. Restaurant Del Lago

Tripadvisor

#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#20. Panino's Eastside

Tripadvisor

#19. Roman Villa Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 124 N Nevada Ave Heart of Downtown, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1326- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7815 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3015 New Center Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3005 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5322

Tripadvisor

#18. Panino's Westside

Tripadvisor

#17. Luigi's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#16. Leon Gessi New York Pizza

Tripadvisor

#15. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana

Tripadvisor

#14. Savelli's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1721 S. 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 947 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-4236- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9278 Forest Bluffs View Highlands At Briargate Shopping Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80920- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 301 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829-2505

Tripadvisor

#13. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Tripadvisor

#12. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Tripadvisor

#11. Panino's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#10. Mollica's Italian Market & Deli

Tripadvisor

#9. Red Gravy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7120 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2815 Geyser Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4005- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 985 Garden Of The Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1505

Tripadvisor

#8. Old Chicago

Tripadvisor

#7. Dat's Italian

Tripadvisor

#6. Duca's Neapolitan Pizza

Tripadvisor

#5. Ristorante Del Lago

Tripadvisor

#4. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7115 Commerce Cntr Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-2633- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (352 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2514 W Colorado Ave Ste 102, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3071- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12229 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Lake Ave Lakeside of Broadmoor West, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1805 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7693

Tripadvisor

#3. Paravicini's

Tripadvisor

#2. Pizzeria Rustica

Tripadvisor

#1. La Bella Vita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,288 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2802 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-2444- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3096- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4475 Northpark Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-4224