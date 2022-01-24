Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#28. Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Ste E, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4035
#27. Sportivo Primo featuring Duca's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 S Cascade Ave Antlers Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1653
#26. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
#25. Duca's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-3720
#24. Rocco's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3802 Maizeland Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909-1606
#23. Fratelli Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 N Nevada Ave Heart of Downtown, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1326
#22. Restaurant Del Lago- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7815 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
#20. Panino's Eastside- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3015 New Center Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
#19. Roman Villa Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3005 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5322
#18. Panino's Westside- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1721 S. 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
#17. Luigi's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 947 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-4236
#16. Leon Gessi New York Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
#15. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9278 Forest Bluffs View Highlands At Briargate Shopping Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
#14. Savelli's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829-2505
#13. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7120 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
#12. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2815 Geyser Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4005
#11. Panino's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
#10. Mollica's Italian Market & Deli- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 985 Garden Of The Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
#9. Red Gravy- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1505
#8. Old Chicago- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7115 Commerce Cntr Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-2633
#7. Dat's Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2514 W Colorado Ave Ste 102, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3071
#6. Duca's Neapolitan Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12229 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3601
#5. Ristorante Del Lago- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave Lakeside of Broadmoor West, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
#4. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1805 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7693
#3. Paravicini's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2802 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-2444
#2. Pizzeria Rustica- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3096
#1. La Bella Vita- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4475 Northpark Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-4224
