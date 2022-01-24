ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyIFH_0d3vj42x00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zvkd_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#28. Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Ste E, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4035
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAazx_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#27. Sportivo Primo featuring Duca's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 S Cascade Ave Antlers Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1653
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2eT7_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#26. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3sNE_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#25. Duca's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-3720
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbK3X_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#24. Rocco's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3802 Maizeland Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909-1606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11r4df_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#23. Fratelli Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 N Nevada Ave Heart of Downtown, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1326
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13d2VS_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#22. Restaurant Del Lago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbeSS_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7815 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Adxj4_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#20. Panino's Eastside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3015 New Center Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEj1g_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#19. Roman Villa Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3005 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5322
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRouD_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#18. Panino's Westside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1721 S. 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZNor_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#17. Luigi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 947 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-4236
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYryO_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#16. Leon Gessi New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Iqdl_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#15. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9278 Forest Bluffs View Highlands At Briargate Shopping Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRS8x_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#14. Savelli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPXY0_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#13. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7120 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUZTj_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#12. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2815 Geyser Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4005
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MGmO_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#11. Panino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sG0FV_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#10. Mollica's Italian Market & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 985 Garden Of The Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6vKw_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#9. Red Gravy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBjJF_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#8. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7115 Commerce Cntr Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-2633
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jcbt4_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#7. Dat's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2514 W Colorado Ave Ste 102, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3071
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2C7O_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#6. Duca's Neapolitan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12229 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxikz_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ristorante Del Lago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave Lakeside of Broadmoor West, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V55Zd_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#4. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1805 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7693
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caytZ_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#3. Paravicini's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2802 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-2444
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nu9B4_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pizzeria Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3096
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzIVW_0d3vj42x00
Tripadvisor

#1. La Bella Vita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4475 Northpark Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-4224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

