Seattle, WA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcmHg_0d3vj2HV00
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuKXQ_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#30. Vito's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 927 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104-1264
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMDg7_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#29. That's Amore! Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1425 31st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144-3909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCcXN_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#28. Tavolata

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2323 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGlBE_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#27. Osteria la Spiga

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3905
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOHkM_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#26. Cinque Terre Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2001 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtEOV_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#25. Pizzeria Pulcinella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10003 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98178-2548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUOs7_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#24. La Fontana Siciliana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Blanchard St, Seattle, WA 98121-2021
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzLXb_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#23. Bambino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121-1519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMATP_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#22. Ristorante Machiavelli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1215 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101-1931
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjl5b_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#21. Ristorante Picolinos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6415 32nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-2550
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bj7fh_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#20. La Vita E' Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2411 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLnoQ_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#19. La Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Beach Dr SW, Seattle, WA 98116-3526
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwgdL_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#18. Stoneburner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5214 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4860
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gmS8_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4918 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118-1744
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJS87_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#16. Serafina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2043 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102-3509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnLvx_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mamma Melina Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105-3225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Lb6e_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#14. How to Cook a Wolf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2208 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0EyD_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#13. Il Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 93 Pike St Ste A, Seattle, WA 98101-2052
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjzHK_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#12. Bizzarro Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1307 N 46th St, Seattle, WA 98103-6709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Dr3R_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#11. Barolo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (521 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1940 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-1218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf0BG_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tulio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9boV_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#9. Zeeks Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 419 Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXjOj_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#8. Il Terrazzo Carmine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 411 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2860
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOx55_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#7. Serious Pie- Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,807 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGxko_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#6. Assaggio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (934 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2010 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n1XX_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#5. Rocco's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2228 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ydugs_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#4. Altura Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 617 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102-5025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rWVt_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#3. Spinasse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1y6X_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Pink Door

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,811 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1919 Post Aly, Seattle, WA 98101-1014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hn5I_0d3vj2HV00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Credo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4520 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#Downtown Seattle#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Wa#Tavolata Rating
Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

