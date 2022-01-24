Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Vito's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 927 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104-1264

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. That's Amore! Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1425 31st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144-3909

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Tavolata

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2323 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1709

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Osteria la Spiga

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3905

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Cinque Terre Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2001 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Pizzeria Pulcinella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10003 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98178-2548

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. La Fontana Siciliana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Blanchard St, Seattle, WA 98121-2021

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Bambino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121-1519

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Ristorante Machiavelli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1215 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101-1931

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Ristorante Picolinos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6415 32nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-2550

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. La Vita E' Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2411 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1424

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. La Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4100 Beach Dr SW, Seattle, WA 98116-3526

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Stoneburner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5214 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4860

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4918 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118-1744

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Serafina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2043 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102-3509

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Mamma Melina Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105-3225

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. How to Cook a Wolf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2208 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-2312

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Il Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 93 Pike St Ste A, Seattle, WA 98101-2052

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Bizzarro Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1307 N 46th St, Seattle, WA 98103-6709

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Barolo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (521 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1940 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-1218

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Tulio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1100 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Zeeks Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 419 Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Il Terrazzo Carmine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 411 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2860

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Serious Pie- Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,807 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101-1117

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Assaggio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (934 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2010 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2415

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Rocco's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2228 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Altura Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 617 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102-5025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Spinasse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Pink Door

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,811 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1919 Post Aly, Seattle, WA 98101-1014

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Credo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4520 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor